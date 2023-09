High school sports roundup for Sept. 5, 2023

Boys tennis

Lynnwood defeated Marysville Getchell 7-0

Singles:

Tristan Vista (L) defeated Colby Price (MG) 6-0, 6-0

Andrew Tran (L) defeated Ethan Downing (MG) 6-1, 6-1

Derek Simbulan (L) defeated Yuji Grady (MG) 6-0, 6-1

Malik Tunkara (L) defeated John Balceda (MG) 6-4, 6-1

Doubles:

Jacob McLellan/Ethan Murray (L) defeated Mason Holaday/Jake Hines (MG) 6-0, 6-3

Connor Seuferling/Lam Vu (L) defeated Jacob Host/Dylan Aasen (MG) 6-4, 6-3

Jacob Seuferling/Josh Bernadi (L) defeated Braden Westerholm/Daniel Cominski (MG) 6-7 (0-7), 6-4, 10-3

Records: Lynnwood 1-0; Marysville Getchell 0-1

Lynnwood next match: vs Glacier Peak; Monday Sept. 11; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Arlington defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1

Singles:

Robbie Balderas (A) defeated Owen Smith (MT) 6-1, 6-4

Isaac Prouty (A) defeated Josh Bozick (MT) 6-2, 6-1

Reece McBride (A) defeated Hai Ho (MT) 7-5, 6-1, 6-2

Avery Alfaro (A) defeated Jayden Nguyen (MT) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles:

Brandon Vuong/Tyson Castandea (MT) defeated Ryan Morzelewski/Kiah Klein (A) 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5)

Thomas Tsoukalas/Aidan Leemauk (A) defeated Kaleb Wendt/Charlie Schofield (MT) 6-3, 6-1

Xander Carroll/Easton Aalbu (A) defeated Logan Halsey/Edgar Zheng (MT) 6-4, 7-5

Records: Arlington 1-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-1

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Monroe; Thursday, Sept, 7; 3:30 p.m.

Everett defeated Meadowdale 5-2

Singles:

Wesley Mueller (E) defeated Nik Shah (M) 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5)

Sam Lawless (E) defeated Nick Blas (M) 6-1, 7-6 (7-5)

Reyli Almanza Cruz (M) defeated Avery Thompson (E) 6-1, 7-6 (7-3)

Ty Vanderpoel (M) defeated Thomas Lawrence (E) 6-0, 6-2

Doubles:

Leyton Brunni/Owen Brunni (E) defeated Matthew Mork/Nathan Perez (M) 6-1, 6-1

Perren McGuire/Silas Wells-Edwards (E) defeated Kyle Josafat/Julien Tenisch (M) 6-1, 6-3

Sam Nelson/Maxwell Bowman (E) defeated Caleb Angeles/Dylan Seals (M) 6-4, 6-2

Records: Everett 1-0; Meadowdale 0-1

Meadowdale next match: vs Kamiak; Thursday, Sept. 7; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Stanwood 6-1

No details reported

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0; Stanwood 0-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Arlington; Thursday, Sept. 9; 3:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 5-2

Edmonds-Woodway goal scorers:

Natalie Maxey (assist Abby Peterson)

Kate Baldock

Records: Kamiak 1-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1

Edmonds Woodway next match; vs Cascade; Thursday, Sept. 7; 7 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

Jackson defeated Meadowdale 3-2

No details reported

Records: Jackson 1-0; Meadowdale 0-1

Meadowdale next match; vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Sept. 7; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Volleyball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Sammamish 3-0

No details reported

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0; Sammamish 0-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match; at Ballard; Saturday, Sept. 9; 4:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits