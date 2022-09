High school sports roundup for Sept. 6, 2022

Girls soccer

Jackson defeated Meadowdale 3-1

Jackson goal scorers:

Tia Schwetz

Quinlyn McAuliffe (2)

Meadowdale goal scorer:

Izzy Fallarme

Records: Jackson 1-0; Meadowdale 0-1

Meadowdale next match vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Sept. 8; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Newport 5-0

Goal scorers:

Ava Doble

Maddy Jones

Natalie Maxey

Viviana Adkins

Clara Miceli

Goalkeeper shutout:

Meredith Eldridge

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0; Newport 0-1

Edmonds Woodway next match vs Cascade; Thursday, Sept. 8; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Boys tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Stanwood 7-0

Singles:

Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Morgan Zill (S) 6-0, 6-2

Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Ethan Eichler (S) 6-0, 6-0

Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Riley McNicol (S) 6-2, 6-4

Ben Browne (EW) defeated Greyson Pierce (S) 6-1, 3-6, (10-1)

Doubles:

Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (EW) defeated John Floyd/Braedon Requa (S) 6-0, 6-1

Ben Hanson/Drew Warner (EW) defeated Colby Campbell/Calvin Bailey (S) 6-0, 6-1

Peyson Smith/Noah Croskey (EW) defeated Blake Almanza/Emile Mailho (S) 6-0, 6-0

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Arlington; Thursday September 8; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Everrett defeated Meadowdale 5-2

Singles:

John O’Connell (M) defeated Isaac Lewis (E) 6-3, 6-2

Avery Thompson (E) defeated Nolan Collier (M) 6-2, 6-3

Sam Lawless (E) defeated Febriandy Teodoro (M) 6-2, 6-0

Matthew Bartlett (E) defeated Ty Vanderpoel (M) 6-4, 6-4

Doubles:

Wes Mueller/Leyton Brunni (E) defeated Lucas Robinson/Reyli Almanza Cruz (M) 6-2, 6-1

Matthew Mork/Colin McGuire (M) defeated Perren McGuire/Silas Wells-Edwards (E) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

Sam Nelson/Owen Brunni (E) defeated Kyle Josafat/Kyle Nong 6-4, 6-1

Meadowdale next match: vs Kamiak; Thursday, Sept. 8; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Marysville Getchell defeated Lynnwood 6-1

Singles:

Kane Selapack (MG) defeated Ethan Murray (L) 6-2, 6-2

Keegan Brennan (MG) defeated Lam Vu (L) 6-1, 6-0

Colby Price (MG) defeated Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L) 6-2, 6-4

Ethan Downing (MG) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 1-6, 6-3, 7-5

Doubles:

Derek Simbulan/Tristan Vista (L) defeated Tyler White/Owen Dudder (MG) 6-2, 6-0

Chase Marciniak/Keith Kirkwood (MG) defeated Eric Phan/Ethan Truong (L) 6-3, 2-6, 6-4

Connor Olmsted/Mason Holaday (MG) defeated Connor Seuferling/Jaden Pham (L) 6-0, 3-6, 6-1

Lynnwood next match: vs Meadowdale; Friday. Sept. 9; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Arlington defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0

Singles:

Cooper McBride (A) defeated Aden Le (MT) 6-2, 6-0

Ty Rusko (A) defeated Jeremy Perrault (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Bookie Craer (A) defeated Nathaniel Ballard (MT) 7-5, 6-3

Cadyn Sava (A) defeated Yash Verma (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles:

Isaac Prouty/Isaiah Christofferson (A) defeated Hans Bahm/Josh Bozick (MT) 4-6, 6-3, 10-7

Ryan Morzelewski/Robbie Balderas (A) defeated Hai Ho/Justin Ho (MT) 6-2, 6-0

Kedrin Smith/Reece McBride (A) defeated Austin Tovlouse/Braedon Davidson (MT) 6-4, 6-1

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Monroe; Thursday, Sept. 8; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Girls volleyball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Sammamish 3-1

25-22, 29-31, 25-17, 25-23

Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:

Elizabeth Veshkurova 5 kills, 7 aces and 10 digs

Reinna Mostrales 5 kills, 5 aces and 4 digs

Alyssa Dittoe 7 kills and 3 blocks

Ruby Lang 13 digs and 2 aces

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0; Sammamish 0-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Ballard; Saturday, Sept. 10; 1:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School



