High school sports roundup for Sept. 8, 2021

Cross Country

Mariner High School

4,000 Meters Boys Varsity

Team Scores:

Shorecrest 22

Mountlake Terrace 54

Mariner 48

Individual Times

Luke Schmidt (SC) 13:35 Rory O’Brien (SC) 15:03.2 Matthew Meisner (Mar) 15:03.4 George Fernandez (SC) 15:21.1 Aaron Ton (Mar) 15:21.4 Christian Cox (MT) 15:27 Luke Smith (SC) 15:30 Diego Reed (SC) 15:37 Carter Middleton (MT) 15:49 Mason Cutler (MT) 16:14

4,000 Meters Girls Varsity

Team Scores:

Mountlake Terrace 27

Shorecrest 29

Mariner DNQ

Individual Times

Jolie Davison (MT) 17:57 Elise Foot Puchaiski (MT) 18:33 Hana Butler (SC) 18:39 Siana Grams (SC) 19:26 Rebecca Rhodes (SC) 19:30 Ruby Pierce (SC) 19:40 Sadie Sadler (MT) 19:52 Erin Woodman (MT) 21:17 Carolina Barajas (Mar) 21:46 Penelope Goodwin (MT) 22:06

Mountlake Terrace next team meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Snohomish; Thursday Sept. 16; 3:30 p.m. at Ballinger Park in Mountlake Terrace