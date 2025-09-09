High school sports roundup for Sept. 8, 2025

Girls Soccer
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 2-1
La’akea Manahan scored a goal in the game’s opening minute and Taylor Williams added another in the 20th minute as the Mountlake Terrace Hawks improved to 2-1 on the season with a 2-1 victory over the Cascade Bruins (0-1). Caylee Krestel scored the Bruins lone goal in the 61st minute.
Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-1; Cascade 0-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Sept. 11; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Boys Tennis
Meadowdale defeated Archbishop Murphy 6-1
Singles
Alex Schatz (M) defeated Parker Campbell (AM) 4-6, 6-3, 7-5
Caleb Angeles (M) defeated Bryce Casanova (AM) 6-1, 6-2
Conor Bartell (M) defeated Charlie Teichman (AM) 6-2, 6-1
Taylor Wyckoff (M) defeated Nicco Urbanaik (AM) 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
Riley Imadbay/Khaitam Huynh (AM) defeated Dylan Nguyen/Lance Moua (M) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1
Kai Rowse/Kyong Oh (M) defeated Alex Chhin/Xavi Wilson (AM) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
Henry Hagen/Riley Braithwaite (M) defeated Max Tsang/Isaac Russell (AM) 7-5, 6-2
Records: Meadowdale 1-0; Archbishop Murphy 0-1
Meadowdale next match: at Arlington; Wednesday, Sept. 10; 3:30 p.m.
Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-3
Singles
Stephen Valmayor (MT) defeated Ashton Johnson (S) 6-7, 6-2, 10-7
Zane Weber (S) defeated Tyson Castaneda (MT) 7-6, 5-7, 11-9
Miles Garbaccio (S) defeated Kevin Vesvarut (MT) 6-0. 6-4
Jayden Nguyen (MT) defeated Nathaniel Skonier (SC) 6-3, 6-2
Doubles
Owen Smith/Brandon Vuong (MT) defeated Keiran Viswanathan/Shane McMullen (S) 6-4, 6-4
Asher Martin/Keane Patterson (S) defeated Charlie Schofield/Edgar Zheng (MT) 4-6, 6-3, 10-7
Andrew Broweleit/Noah Koehler (S) defeated Joshua Bozick/Gabe Kurniawan (MT) 6-2, 6-3
Records: Shorecrest 1-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-1
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Sept. 10; 4 p.m. at Gateway Middle School
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 7-0
Singles
Xander Gordon (S) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 6-1, 6-0
Seb Sanchez (S) defeated Victor Nguyen (L) 6-0, 6-0
Zack Binz (S) defeated Cole Betancourt (L) 6-0, 6-1
Ethan Dong (S) defeated Jaikin Choy (L) 6-2, 6-0
Doubles
Riley Bond/Eli Sheffield (S) defeated Jayden He/Jacob Seuferling (L) 6-0, 6-0
Drew Johnson/Kristian Hagameier (S) defeated Isamu Nakano/Matthew Vu (L) 6-0, 7-6 (8-6)
Reid Bley/Jacob Mignogna (S) defeated Simon Huynh/Payton Cristobal (L) 6-1, 6-2
Records: Shorewood 2-0; Lynnwood 0-1
Lynnwood next match: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, Sept.10; 3:30 p.m. at Kellogg Middle School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Kamiak 4-3
No details reported
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0; Kamiak 0-2
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Shorewood; Wednesday, Sept. 10; 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-2
No details reported
Records: Kamiak 1-0; Edmonds-Woodway 1-1
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Liberty (Renton); Monday, Sept. 15; 7 p.m.
Arlilngton defeated Meadowdale 3-1
25-23, 27-29, 25-22, 25-14
Arlington top individual stats:
Emme Shaffer: 21 kills, 9 digs, 2 aces
Audrey Marsh: 20 assists, 5 aces, 8 digs
Phoebe Potong: 16 digs, 2 aces
Meadowdale top individual stats:
Violet DuBois: 14 kills, 4 aces, 13 digs
Rian Paris: 29 assists
Ja’elle Jenkins: 15 kills
Records: Arlington 1-0; Meadowdale 0-1
Meadowdale next match: vs Sedro-Woolley; Wednesday, Sept. 10; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Snohomish defeated Lynnwood 3-1
25-19, 25-22, 18-25, 25-22
Records: Snohomish 1-2; Lynnwood 0-1
Lynnwood next match: at Everett; Thursday, Sept. 11; 7 p.m.
