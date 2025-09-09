High school sports roundup for Sept. 8, 2025

Girls Soccer

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 2-1

La’akea Manahan scored a goal in the game’s opening minute and Taylor Williams added another in the 20th minute as the Mountlake Terrace Hawks improved to 2-1 on the season with a 2-1 victory over the Cascade Bruins (0-1). Caylee Krestel scored the Bruins lone goal in the 61st minute.

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-1; Cascade 0-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Sept. 11; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Boys Tennis

Meadowdale defeated Archbishop Murphy 6-1

Singles

Alex Schatz (M) defeated Parker Campbell (AM) 4-6, 6-3, 7-5

Caleb Angeles (M) defeated Bryce Casanova (AM) 6-1, 6-2

Conor Bartell (M) defeated Charlie Teichman (AM) 6-2, 6-1

Taylor Wyckoff (M) defeated Nicco Urbanaik (AM) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

Riley Imadbay/Khaitam Huynh (AM) defeated Dylan Nguyen/Lance Moua (M) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

Kai Rowse/Kyong Oh (M) defeated Alex Chhin/Xavi Wilson (AM) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Henry Hagen/Riley Braithwaite (M) defeated Max Tsang/Isaac Russell (AM) 7-5, 6-2

Records: Meadowdale 1-0; Archbishop Murphy 0-1

Meadowdale next match: at Arlington; Wednesday, Sept. 10; 3:30 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-3

Singles

Stephen Valmayor (MT) defeated Ashton Johnson (S) 6-7, 6-2, 10-7

Zane Weber (S) defeated Tyson Castaneda (MT) 7-6, 5-7, 11-9

Miles Garbaccio (S) defeated Kevin Vesvarut (MT) 6-0. 6-4

Jayden Nguyen (MT) defeated Nathaniel Skonier (SC) 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

Owen Smith/Brandon Vuong (MT) defeated Keiran Viswanathan/Shane McMullen (S) 6-4, 6-4

Asher Martin/Keane Patterson (S) defeated Charlie Schofield/Edgar Zheng (MT) 4-6, 6-3, 10-7

Andrew Broweleit/Noah Koehler (S) defeated Joshua Bozick/Gabe Kurniawan (MT) 6-2, 6-3

Records: Shorecrest 1-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-1

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Sept. 10; 4 p.m. at Gateway Middle School

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Singles

Xander Gordon (S) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 6-1, 6-0

Seb Sanchez (S) defeated Victor Nguyen (L) 6-0, 6-0

Zack Binz (S) defeated Cole Betancourt (L) 6-0, 6-1

Ethan Dong (S) defeated Jaikin Choy (L) 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

Riley Bond/Eli Sheffield (S) defeated Jayden He/Jacob Seuferling (L) 6-0, 6-0

Drew Johnson/Kristian Hagameier (S) defeated Isamu Nakano/Matthew Vu (L) 6-0, 7-6 (8-6)

Reid Bley/Jacob Mignogna (S) defeated Simon Huynh/Payton Cristobal (L) 6-1, 6-2

Records: Shorewood 2-0; Lynnwood 0-1

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, Sept.10; 3:30 p.m. at Kellogg Middle School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Kamiak 4-3

No details reported

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0; Kamiak 0-2

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Shorewood; Wednesday, Sept. 10; 3:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-2

No details reported

Records: Kamiak 1-0; Edmonds-Woodway 1-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Liberty (Renton); Monday, Sept. 15; 7 p.m.

Arlilngton defeated Meadowdale 3-1

25-23, 27-29, 25-22, 25-14

Arlington top individual stats:

Emme Shaffer: 21 kills, 9 digs, 2 aces

Audrey Marsh: 20 assists, 5 aces, 8 digs

Phoebe Potong: 16 digs, 2 aces

Meadowdale top individual stats:

Violet DuBois: 14 kills, 4 aces, 13 digs

Rian Paris: 29 assists

Ja’elle Jenkins: 15 kills

Records: Arlington 1-0; Meadowdale 0-1

Meadowdale next match: vs Sedro-Woolley; Wednesday, Sept. 10; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Snohomish defeated Lynnwood 3-1

25-19, 25-22, 18-25, 25-22

Records: Snohomish 1-2; Lynnwood 0-1

Lynnwood next match: at Everett; Thursday, Sept. 11; 7 p.m.