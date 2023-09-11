High school sports roundup for Sept. 8-9, 2023

Friday, Sept. 8
Football
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 49-14
The Stormrays jumped out to a 42-0 lead at halftime on the way to the victory over the Royals.
Shorewood top individual stats:
Tyler Giles: 3 TD passes, 1 rushing TD
Reid Petschl: 107 rushing yards and 2 TDs
Charlie Frye: 2 TD receptions
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 1-0, 2-0; Lynnwood 0-1, 0-2
Lynnwood next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15
Meadowdale defeated Bellingham 34-28
The Mavericks erased a 21-0 deficit and edged the Bayhawks to remain undefeated.
Meadowdale scoring plays:
Luis Partida Del Rosario 24-yard run (failed 2 point conversion)
Victor Eicher 26-yard pass from Cameron Platt (failed 2 point conversion)
Cameron Platt 5-yard run (Cameron Platt 2 point conversion)
Ethan Gibeault 69-yard run (failed 2-point conversion)
Ethan Gibeault 61-yard run (Augusta Wilrich 2 point conversion)
Meadowdale individual stats:
Cameron Platt: 9 for 19 passing, 138 yards, 1 touchdown pass and 1 interception; 11 rushes for 25 yards and 1 touchdown
Ethan Gibeault: 3 rushes for 132 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns
Victor Eicher: 5 receptions for 101 yards and 1 touchdown
Records: Meadowdale 2-0; Bellingham 0-2
Meadowdale next game: vs Mariner; 5 p.m. Friday Sept. 15, at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Kamiak 19-7
Edmonds-Woodway top individual stats:
Rashaad Gerona-Chatters: 25 carries for 134 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns
Jessie Hart III: 4 receptions for 41 yards
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-1; Kamiak 0-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lynnwood; 8 p.m. Friday, Sept, 15, at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Snohomish 35-21
Zaveon Jones ran for 255 yards and three touchdowns as the Hawks remained undefeated through the second week of the season.
Mountlake Terrace top individual stats:
Zaveon Jones: 25 carries for 255 yards, 3 rushing touchdowns, 1 catch for 51 yards
Nate Brown: 1 rushing touchdown7
Snohomish top individual stats:
David Hammer: 34 for 54 passing with 318 yards, 3 TD passes and 2 interceptions
Parker Jackson: 11 receptions for 113 yards
Sylas Green: 10 receptions for 108 yards and 1 touchdown reception
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0, 2-0; Snohomish 0-1, 0-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Shoreline Stadium
Saturday, Sept. 9
Girls Soccer
Snohomish defeated Lynnwood 10-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Snohomish 1-0-1, 2-0-1; Lynnwood 0-2, 0-2
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Shoreline Stadium
Cedarcrest defeated Meadowdale 4-3 (overtime)
Cedarcrest goals:
Sadie Schaefer 2
Lila Garcia-Wilkins
Laine McKenzie
Meadowdale goals:
Scarlett Miller
Rachel Reitz
Emmi Kuecker
Records (league and overall): Cedarcrest 2-0, 2-0; Meadowdale 0-2, 0-3
Meadowdale next game: at Monroe; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 8-0
Mountlake Terrace stats:
Natalie Cardin: 3 goals and 1 assist
Morgan Damschen: 2 goals and 1 assist
Chloe Parker: 2 goals
Daniela Cortezzo: 1 goal
Claire August: 2 assists
Allison Mervin: 1 assist
Mountlake Terrace goalkeeper combined shutout:
Jordyn Stokes and Sadie Parker
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0-1, 1-1-1; Cascade 0-2, 1-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Lynnwood High School
Cross Country
24th Bellarmine Invite at Bellarmine Prep High School
Lynnwood HS participated
Click here to see all results
Lynnwood next meet: vs Mariner/Marysville Pilchuck and Snohomish; Tuesday, Sept. 12 at Lynnwood High School
Gear Up Northwest XC Preview by Sehome at Civic Stadium in Bellingham
Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace both participated
Click here to see all results
Meadowdale next meet: vs Arlington/Kamiak/Monroe/Stanwood; Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Kamiak High School
Mountlake Terrace next meet: South Whidbey 44th Carl Wrestling Invite; Saturday, Sept. 6
— Compiled by Steve Willits
