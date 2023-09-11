High school sports roundup for Sept. 8-9, 2023

Friday, Sept. 8

Football

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 49-14

The Stormrays jumped out to a 42-0 lead at halftime on the way to the victory over the Royals.

Shorewood top individual stats:

Tyler Giles: 3 TD passes, 1 rushing TD

Reid Petschl: 107 rushing yards and 2 TDs

Charlie Frye: 2 TD receptions

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 1-0, 2-0; Lynnwood 0-1, 0-2

Lynnwood next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15

Meadowdale defeated Bellingham 34-28

The Mavericks erased a 21-0 deficit and edged the Bayhawks to remain undefeated.

Meadowdale scoring plays:

Luis Partida Del Rosario 24-yard run (failed 2 point conversion)

Victor Eicher 26-yard pass from Cameron Platt (failed 2 point conversion)

Cameron Platt 5-yard run (Cameron Platt 2 point conversion)

Ethan Gibeault 69-yard run (failed 2-point conversion)

Ethan Gibeault 61-yard run (Augusta Wilrich 2 point conversion)

Meadowdale individual stats:

Cameron Platt: 9 for 19 passing, 138 yards, 1 touchdown pass and 1 interception; 11 rushes for 25 yards and 1 touchdown

Ethan Gibeault: 3 rushes for 132 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns

Victor Eicher: 5 receptions for 101 yards and 1 touchdown

Records: Meadowdale 2-0; Bellingham 0-2

Meadowdale next game: vs Mariner; 5 p.m. Friday Sept. 15, at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Kamiak 19-7

Edmonds-Woodway top individual stats:

Rashaad Gerona-Chatters: 25 carries for 134 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns

Jessie Hart III: 4 receptions for 41 yards

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-1; Kamiak 0-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lynnwood; 8 p.m. Friday, Sept, 15, at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Snohomish 35-21

Zaveon Jones ran for 255 yards and three touchdowns as the Hawks remained undefeated through the second week of the season.

Mountlake Terrace top individual stats:

Zaveon Jones: 25 carries for 255 yards, 3 rushing touchdowns, 1 catch for 51 yards

Nate Brown: 1 rushing touchdown7

Snohomish top individual stats:

David Hammer: 34 for 54 passing with 318 yards, 3 TD passes and 2 interceptions

Parker Jackson: 11 receptions for 113 yards

Sylas Green: 10 receptions for 108 yards and 1 touchdown reception

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0, 2-0; Snohomish 0-1, 0-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Shoreline Stadium

Saturday, Sept. 9

Girls Soccer

Snohomish defeated Lynnwood 10-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Snohomish 1-0-1, 2-0-1; Lynnwood 0-2, 0-2

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Shoreline Stadium

Cedarcrest defeated Meadowdale 4-3 (overtime)

Cedarcrest goals:

Sadie Schaefer 2

Lila Garcia-Wilkins

Laine McKenzie

Meadowdale goals:

Scarlett Miller

Rachel Reitz

Emmi Kuecker

Records (league and overall): Cedarcrest 2-0, 2-0; Meadowdale 0-2, 0-3

Meadowdale next game: at Monroe; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 8-0

Mountlake Terrace stats:

Natalie Cardin: 3 goals and 1 assist

Morgan Damschen: 2 goals and 1 assist

Chloe Parker: 2 goals

Daniela Cortezzo: 1 goal

Claire August: 2 assists

Allison Mervin: 1 assist

Mountlake Terrace goalkeeper combined shutout:

Jordyn Stokes and Sadie Parker

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0-1, 1-1-1; Cascade 0-2, 1-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Lynnwood High School

Cross Country

24th Bellarmine Invite at Bellarmine Prep High School

Lynnwood HS participated

Click here to see all results

Lynnwood next meet: vs Mariner/Marysville Pilchuck and Snohomish; Tuesday, Sept. 12 at Lynnwood High School

Gear Up Northwest XC Preview by Sehome at Civic Stadium in Bellingham

Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace both participated

Click here to see all results

Meadowdale next meet: vs Arlington/Kamiak/Monroe/Stanwood; Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Kamiak High School

Mountlake Terrace next meet: South Whidbey 44th Carl Wrestling Invite; Saturday, Sept. 6

