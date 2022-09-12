High school sports roundup for Sept. 9-10, 2022

Sept. 9 results

Football

Snohomish defeated Mountlake Terrace 23-7

Logan Tews scored a touchdown and junior running back Zaveon Jones added 140 rushing yards for the Hawks,who lost for the first time this season.

Mason Orgill scored three touchdowns for the victorious Panthers.

Records (league and overall): Snohomish (1-0, 1-1); Mountlake Terrace (0-1, 1-1)

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Friday, Sept. 16; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 28-12

Rory Swanson and Grant Harley each scored two touchdowns as the Stormrays remain undefeated after two games.

Records (league and overall): Shorewood (1-0, 2-0); Lynnwood (0-1, 0-2)

Lynnwood next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Sept. 16; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 21-20

The Warriors missed a potential game-tying extra point in the fourth quarter, which proved to be the difference. EWHS starts the season 0-2, losing both games by a combined total of five points.

Records: Kamiak 1-1; Edmonds-Woodway 0-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday, Sept. 16; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Bellingham defeated Meadowdale 15-10

Luis Partida Del Rosario caught a 64 touchdown pass from London DuBois, followed by a 2-point conversion. The Mavericks also added a safety and held their opponent to 15 points for the second straight week; however it wasn’t enough as Bellingham came out on top in a non-conference game.

Records: Bellingham 2-0; Meadowdale 0-2

Meadowdale next game: vs Mariner; Thursday, Sept. 15; 7 p.m. at Frank Goddard Stadium

Boys tennis

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 5-2

Singles:

Ylli Berisha (M) defeated Evan Yang (L) 6-2, 6-1

John O’Connell (M) defeated Ethan Murray (L) 6-4, 6-1

Nolan Collier (M) defeated Satniago Gonzalez-Corzo (L) 6-2, 6-4

Lucas Robinson (M) defeated Tristan Vista (L) 6-1, 6-3

Doubles:

Alvin Le/Ethan Truong (L) defeated Matthew Mork/Colin McGuire (M) 6-1, 7-6 (7-5)

Jacob McClellan/Derek Simbulan (L) defeated Nathan Perez/Reyli Almanza Cruz (M) 6-1, 6-1

Febriandy Teodoro/Ty Vanderpool (M) defeated Brandon Tran/Lam Vu (L) 6-4, 6-2

Meadowdale next match: vs Marysville Getchell; Monday, Sept. 12; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Lynnwood next match: at Glacier Peak; Monday Sept. 12; 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 10 results

Volleyball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Ballard 3-2

17-25, 25-19, 25-23, 19-25, 15-7

Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:

Elizabeth Veshkurova- 7 kills, 3 aces, 10 digs

Lucy Bartron- 8 kills, 6 digs, 1 block

Indira Carey-Boxley- 7 kills, 6 blocks

Ruby Langfeldt- 27 digs, 7 aces

Record: Edmonds-Woodway 2-0

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Marysville Getchell; Tuesday, Sept. 13; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Cross country

Gear Up Northwest XC Preview at Sehome High School in Bellingham

Top Times for Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace participants (two mile course):

Girls

Payton Conover (Meadowdale) 12:39

Zoe Grant (Meadowdale) 13:36

Lynn Le (Meadowdale) 13:38

Sonita Chen (Mountlake Terrace) 14:13

Annalisa Grant (Meadowdale) 14:32

Arielle Analau (Mountlake Terrace) 14:50

Erin Woodman (Mountlake Terrace) 14:56

Jordan Leith (Meadowdale) 15:44

Sadie Sadler (Mountlake Terrace) 15:52

Nina Dodgin (Mountlake Terrace) 16:03

Boys

John Patterson (Meadowdale) 10:41

Carter Middleton (Mountlake Terrace) 11:11

Matthew Patterson (Meadowdale) 11:14

Mark Tiersma (Mountlake Terrace) 11:25

Christian Cox (Mountlake Terrace) 11:38

Landon Smith (Meadowdale) 11:43

Dominick Cole (Mountlake Terrace) 11:52

Mason Cutler (Mountlake Terrace) 11:53

Isaac Williams (Mountlake Terrace) 11:55

Kellen Pack (Meadowdale) 12:05

Next meet for Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace: Carl Wrestling Invite; Saturday, Sept. 17 at South Whidbey High School

Bellarmine Invite

at Bellarmine Prep

Top times for Edmonds-Woodway and Lynnwood participants (two mile course):

Girls

Isabel Hatzenbeler (EWHS) 12:43

Martina Landa (EWHS) 14:09

Macy Tran (EWHS) 14:16

Lily Kamila (EWHS) 14:17

Kayla Radovich (EWHS) 14:19

Angela Gaviola (EWHS) 14:38

Olivia Lacambra (EWHS) 15:19

Boys

Luke Blomberg (EWHS) 10:58

Kai Ushikubo (EWHS) 10:59

Ciaran Brennan (EWHS) 11:28

Boden Chapek (EWHS) 11:31

Jake Thompson (EWHS) 12:12

Cole Mills 12:13 (EWHS) 12:13

Richard Choy 12:25 (Lynnwood) 12:25

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Kamiak; Thursday, Sept. 15; 3 p.m. at Ballinger Park

Lynnwood next meet: vs Glacier Peak; Thursday Sept. 15; 3 p.m. at Valley View Middle School

Girls soccer

Mountlake Terrace vs Cascade, postponed

Edmonds-Woodway vs Shorecrest, postponed

Cedarcrest vs Meadowdale, postponed

Snohomish vs Lynnwood, postponed

— Compiled by Steve Willits