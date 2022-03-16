High school sports roundup: March 11-15, 2022

Boys Baseball
Friday March 11
Edmonds-Woodway defeated West Seattle 4-2
Saturday March 12
West Seattle defeated Meadowdale 3-1
Monday March 14
Ballard defeated Meadowdale 13-2
Tuesday March 15
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lake Washington 5-0
Games scheduled for Thursday March 17
Edmonds-Woodway at Lake Stevens, 4 p.m.
Juanita at Lynnwood, 4 p.m.
Marysville-Getchell at Mountlake Terrace, 4 p.m.
Girls Softball
Monday March 14
Lynnwood defeated West Seattle 13-12
Burlington-Edison defeated Meadowdale 7-1
Tuesday March 14
North Creek defeated Mountlake Terrace 17-0
Games scheduled for Friday March 17
Mountlake Terrace at Sammamish, 4:30 p.m.
Sedro-Woolley at Edmonds-Woodway, 4:30 p.m.
Games scheduled for Saturday March 18
Edmonds-Woodway vs Lake Washington, noon at Western Washington University
Lynnwood at Sedro-Woolley, 1 p.m. at Janicki Playfields
Boys Soccer
Saturday March 11
Edmonds-Woodway tied Kings 1-1
Jackson defeated Meadowdale 2-0
Mt. Si defeated Mountlake Terrace 8-2
Monday March 13
Glacier Peak defeated Lynnwood 2-1
Games on Wednesday March 15
Meadowdale vs Shorecrest at Shoreline Stadium, 7 p.m.
Shorewood at Edmonds-Woodway at Edmonds Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy at Lynnwood, 7:30 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace at Cedarcrest, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Monday March 13
Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 172-194
Boys golf matches scheduled for Wednesday March 16
Cedarcrest vs Edmonds-Woodway, 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
Shorewood vs Meadowdale, 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course
— Compiled by Steve Willits
