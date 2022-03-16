High school sports roundup: March 11-15, 2022

Boys Baseball

Friday March 11

Edmonds-Woodway defeated West Seattle 4-2

Saturday March 12

West Seattle defeated Meadowdale 3-1

Monday March 14

Ballard defeated Meadowdale 13-2

Tuesday March 15

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lake Washington 5-0

Games scheduled for Thursday March 17

Edmonds-Woodway at Lake Stevens, 4 p.m.

Juanita at Lynnwood, 4 p.m.

Marysville-Getchell at Mountlake Terrace, 4 p.m.

Girls Softball

Monday March 14

Lynnwood defeated West Seattle 13-12

Burlington-Edison defeated Meadowdale 7-1

Tuesday March 14

North Creek defeated Mountlake Terrace 17-0

Games scheduled for Friday March 17

Mountlake Terrace at Sammamish, 4:30 p.m.

Sedro-Woolley at Edmonds-Woodway, 4:30 p.m.

Games scheduled for Saturday March 18

Edmonds-Woodway vs Lake Washington, noon at Western Washington University

Lynnwood at Sedro-Woolley, 1 p.m. at Janicki Playfields

Boys Soccer

Saturday March 11

Edmonds-Woodway tied Kings 1-1

Jackson defeated Meadowdale 2-0

Mt. Si defeated Mountlake Terrace 8-2

Monday March 13

Glacier Peak defeated Lynnwood 2-1

Games on Wednesday March 15

Meadowdale vs Shorecrest at Shoreline Stadium, 7 p.m.

Shorewood at Edmonds-Woodway at Edmonds Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy at Lynnwood, 7:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace at Cedarcrest, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Monday March 13

Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 172-194

Boys golf matches scheduled for Wednesday March 16

Cedarcrest vs Edmonds-Woodway, 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Shorewood vs Meadowdale, 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

— Compiled by Steve Willits