High school sports roundup: March 12, 2025

Boys Soccer Bishop Blanchet defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-0 No details reported Records: Bishop Blanchet 1-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-1

Softball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Ingraham 29-1 (5 innings)

Junior Amay Johnson hit three home runs and drove in 11 runs as the Mountlake Terrace Hawks won their season opener 29-1 over Ingraham. The Hawks scored 23 runs over the first two innings. Winning pitcher Charlotte Snook only allowed one hit and no walks while striking out 11 batters for the five-inning complete game victory.

Runs by inning:

Mountlake Terrace 13-10-0-0-6

Ingraham 0 – 0- 0-0-1

Mountlake Terrace lineup:

Bri Reyes: 3 for 3, 3 BB, 2 2B, 4 R, 3 RBI, SB

Jordyn Stokes: 3 for 4, 2 BB, 4 R, 2 RBI, SB

Hailey Taron: 2 for 3, 3 BB, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI

Amaya Johnson: 4 for 4, 2 BB, 3 HR, 2B, 4 R, 11 RBI

Brielle Contreras: 2 for 3, BB, HBP, 3 R, 2 SB

Charlotte Snook: 2 for 4, HBP, 3 R, SB

Ruby Gilbert: 0 for 1, 4 BB, 3 R, RBI

Evie Snow: 3 for 3, 2 BB, 3 R, 2 RBI

Lily Brewer: 1 for 3, R

Caroline Mehring: 1 for 1, HBP, R, 2 RBI

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Charlotte Snook: 5 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 11 K

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0; Ingraham 1-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Friday, March 14; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Highline 19-0 (5 innings)

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors scored seven runs in each of the first two innings and cruised to a 19-0 victory over Highline in five innings. Ella Campbell pitched four shutout innings, allowing only two hits and no walks with 10 strikeouts. Helena Marsh completed the shutout with three strikeouts in the fifth and final inning.

Runs by inning:

Highline 0-0-0-0-0

Edmonds-Woodway 7-7-3-2-X

Edmonds-Woodway lineup:

Catie Ingalls (CF): 2 for 3, BB, 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI, 2 SB

Ellie Alderson (SS): 2 for 4, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI, SB

Ella Campbell (P): 3 for 4, 3 RBI, SB

Abby McCorvey (C): 2 for 2, 2 BB, 2 2B, 2 R

Noa Gillespie (3B.) 2 for 4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB

Audrey Sommer (F10): 1 for 4, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB

Abby Tracy (2B.): 1 for 3, BB, R, RBI

Helena Marsh (1B.): 0 for 0, 4 BB, 3 R

Mara Gooch (RF): 0 for 0, 2 BB, R, RBI

Charlotte Hupf (RF): 0 for 1, R

Ava Whisenhunt: 2 R, 2 SB

Edmonds-Woodway pitching:

Ella Campbell: 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 10 K

Helena Marsh: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0; Highline 0-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Chief Sealth; Thursday, March 13; 4:30 p.m. at SWAC Lower Softball Field

Baseball

Eastlake defeated Meadowdale 5-0

No details reported

Records: Eastlake 2-0; Meadowdale 0-1

Meadowdale next game: vs Sedro-Woolley; Friday, March 14; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School