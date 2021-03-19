High school sports roundup for March 18, 2021

Girls Soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 1-0
Goalkeeper Shutout: Jessica Emerson
Edmonds-Woodway goal scorer:
– Noelle Becker
Records: Shorewood 5-1; Meadowdale 1-4
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Cascade; Tuesday March 23; 7 p.m. at Everett Stadium
Meadowdale next match: at Cedarcrest; Tuesday March 23; 7:00 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 4-1
Mountlake Terrace goal scorer:
– Chole Parker 2
– Natalie Cardin
– Ainsley Ward
Lynnwood goal scorer:
– Veronica Rilling
Lynnwood assist: Marina Avila
Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-2-1; Lynnwood 0-4-1
Mountlake Terrace next match; vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday March 23; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Lynnwood next match; vs Marysville Getchell; Tuesday March 23; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Girls Volleyball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 3-2
26-28, 18-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-13
Mountlake Terrace individual stats:
Kaitlyn Scott 18 digs, 7 kills
Kayla Bentosino 28 digs
Tessa Overleese 41 assists
Kiana Hincklye 22 kills, 12 digs
Ellie Lombard 11 kills, 10 blocks
Audrie Coon 3 kills
Lynnwood individual stats:
Sarah McArthur 17 kills, 23 digs
Meagan Badgley 8 kills, 4 blocks
Surina Soumpholphakdy 45 digs, 2 aces
Vivian Sou 20 digs, 3 aces
Records: Mountlake Terrace 6-0; Lynnwood 4-2
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday March 22; 7 p.m.
Lynnwood next match: vs Marysville Getchell; Monday March 22; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-2
25-16, 23-25, 33-31, 19-25, 15-7
Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:
Maggie McGinness 44 assists, 5 aces
Bella Aguirre 21 digs
Erika Fosberg 11 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces
Kaddy Kongira 8 kills, 21 digs, 2 aces
Kaitlyn Jensen 14 kills
Meadowdale individual stats:
(No Stats Reported)
Records: Meadowdale 4-2; Edmonds-Woodway 4-2
Meadowdale next match: at Cedarcrest; Tuesday March 23; 7 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Cascade; Tuesday March 23; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
