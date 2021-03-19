High school sports roundup for March 18, 2021

Girls Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 1-0

Goalkeeper Shutout: Jessica Emerson

Edmonds-Woodway goal scorer:

– Noelle Becker

Records: Shorewood 5-1; Meadowdale 1-4

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Cascade; Tuesday March 23; 7 p.m. at Everett Stadium

Meadowdale next match: at Cedarcrest; Tuesday March 23; 7:00 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 4-1

Mountlake Terrace goal scorer:

– Chole Parker 2

– Natalie Cardin

– Ainsley Ward

Lynnwood goal scorer:

– Veronica Rilling

Lynnwood assist: Marina Avila

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-2-1; Lynnwood 0-4-1

Mountlake Terrace next match; vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday March 23; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Lynnwood next match; vs Marysville Getchell; Tuesday March 23; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Volleyball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 3-2

26-28, 18-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-13

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

Kaitlyn Scott 18 digs, 7 kills

Kayla Bentosino 28 digs

Tessa Overleese 41 assists

Kiana Hincklye 22 kills, 12 digs

Ellie Lombard 11 kills, 10 blocks

Audrie Coon 3 kills

Lynnwood individual stats:

Sarah McArthur 17 kills, 23 digs

Meagan Badgley 8 kills, 4 blocks

Surina Soumpholphakdy 45 digs, 2 aces

Vivian Sou 20 digs, 3 aces

Records: Mountlake Terrace 6-0; Lynnwood 4-2

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday March 22; 7 p.m.

Lynnwood next match: vs Marysville Getchell; Monday March 22; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-2

25-16, 23-25, 33-31, 19-25, 15-7

Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:

Maggie McGinness 44 assists, 5 aces

Bella Aguirre 21 digs

Erika Fosberg 11 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces

Kaddy Kongira 8 kills, 21 digs, 2 aces

Kaitlyn Jensen 14 kills

Meadowdale individual stats:

(No Stats Reported)

Records: Meadowdale 4-2; Edmonds-Woodway 4-2

Meadowdale next match: at Cedarcrest; Tuesday March 23; 7 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Cascade; Tuesday March 23; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits