High school sports roundup March 18, 2022

Boys Soccer
Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 3-2
Meadowdale goals:
Cole More
Theo Uherka Hartman
Roberto Apreza
Lynnwood goals:
Santiago Camacho (2)
Records: Meadowdale 1-2; Lynnwood 0-3
Meadowdale next game: at Marysville Getchell; Tuesday March 22; 7:30 p.m.
Lynnwood next game: vs Monroe; Tuesday March 22; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-1
Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Jack Cardon, Anand Raghu and Ben Hanson
Edmonds Woodway assist:
Ben Hanson
Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper:
Gabe Wilhelm 8 saves
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-0-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Tuesday March 22; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Snohomish; Tuesday March 22; 7:30 p.m.
Girls Softball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Sammamish 15-5
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Alyssa Brown: 2 for 4, HR, 2 RBI
Cameron Dunn: 2 for 3, 2 2B, 2 RBI
Mya Sheffield: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, 2 R, SB
Kaylee Mitchell: 2 for 3, 3 R, RBI
Della Glover: 2 RBI
Ellie Gilbert: 2 RBI
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Kyleigh Smith: 4 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, BB, 9 K
Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-1; Sammamish 0-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday March 23; 4:30 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Sedro-Woolley 10-6
Edmonds-Woodway highlights:
Taylor Pastega: 4 for 4, 2B, RBI
Cameron Siecke: 2 R, 2 RBI
Hazel Mills: pitched a complete game, 2 RBI
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0; Sedro Woolley 1-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Kamiak; Monday March 21; 4:30 p.m.; at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Boys Baseball
Spanaway Lake defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-5
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Talan Zenk: HR, 3 RBI
Rominic Quiban: 2 for 3, 2B, 3 R, RBI
Records: Spanaway Lake 1-2; Mountlake Terrace 1-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday March 23; 4:00 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Meadowdale defeated Sedro-Woolley 6-2
No details reported
Records: Meadowdale 1-3; Sedro-Woolley 0-2
Lynnwood next game: vs Bishop Blanchet; Tuesday March 22; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Track and Field
Edmonds-Woodway at Lake Stevens
Boys Team Score: Lake Stevens defeated Edmonds-Woodway 115-40
Girls Team Score: Lake Stevens defeated Edmonds-Woodway 84-66
Boys Events:
100 Meters:
- Trayce Hanks (LS) 11.28
- Alec Rust (EW) 11.70
- Mihin Wijayasundara (EW) 11.75
200 Meters:
- Mihin Wijayasundara (EW) 23.59
- Hamid Sylla (LS) 23.65
- Quinton Berry (LS) 24.26
400 Meters:
- Grant Buckmiller (LS) 51.77
- Jesse Lewis (LS) 56.53
- Nathaniel Zeutenhorst (LS) 57.89
800 Meters:
- Luke Blomberg (EW) 2:11.44
- Sean O’Malley (LS) 2:14.45
- Kai Ushikubo (EW) 2:15.82
1600 Meters:
- Ammon Wagner (LS) 4:44.59
- Luke Blomberg (EW) 4:50.44
- Bowen Schilaty (LS) 4:51.90
3200 Meters:
- Ammon Wagner (LS) 10:40.94
- Cole Mills (EW) 11:00.45
- Vance Lesniak (LS) 11:43.47
110 Meter Hurdles:
- Sean Cochran (LS) 14.90
- Isaac Redford (LS) 16.92
- Steven Lee Jr. (LS) 16.98
300 Meter Hurdles:
- Steven Lee Jr (LS) 44.41
- Leif Holmes (LS) 44.96
- Daniel Park (EW) 47.06
4 x 100 Relay
- Lake Stevens 44.58 (Sean Cochran, Hamid Sylla, Grant Buckmiller, Trayce Hanks)
4 x 400 Relay
- Lake Stevens 3:34.52 (Kaden Chidester, Quinton Berry, Hamid Sylla, Trayce Hanks)
Shot Put
- Ashten Hendrickson (LS) 44-08.00
- Jacob Warren (LS) 42-10.25
- Riley Johnson (EW) 41-02.25
Discus
- Jacob Warren (LS) 120-09
- Riley Johnson (EW) 108-03
- Gage Berger (EW) 90-05
Javelin
- Alec Rust (EW) 138-00
- Liam Fitting (EW) 123-06
- Jacob Warren (LS) 113-08
High Jump
- Ethan Posey (LS) 5-08.00
- Kaden Chidester (LS) 5-08.00
- Mekhi Hunter (LS) 5-08.00
Pole Vault
- Alec Rust (EW) 11-06.00
- Skyler Zapffe (LS) 10-00.00
- Anthony Owen (LS) 9-06.00
Long Jump
- Grant Buckmiller (LS) 20-02.25
- Jack Korthase (LS) 18-03.75
- Kelvin Morton (LS) 18-02.25
Girls Events:
100 Meters
- Naomi Limb (EW) 13.23
- Jada Sarrys (LS) 13.36
- Jamie Livingston (EW) 13.39
200 Meters
- Jada Sarrys (LS) 27.89
- Naomi Limb (EW) 28.22
- Perla Ruiz (LS) 28.27
400 Meters
- Isabel Hatzenbeler (EW) 1:04.72
- Tatum Erickson (LS) 1:08.47
- Martina Landa (EW) 1:12.05
800 Meters
- Ashley Reeck (LS) 2:34.35
- Dalia Hansen (LS) 2:42.13
- Stella Smith (EW) 2:44.69
1600 Meters
- Stella Smith (EW) 5:32.76
- Hallie Carroll (LS) 5:38.74
- Ella Edens (LS) 5:43.19
3200 Meters
- Ashley Reeck (LS) 11:46.36
- Alexis Buhman (LS) 11:59.76
- Sharon Gutierrez (EW) 12:03.62
100 Meter Hurdles
- Hayli Tri (LS) 15.94
- Katelyn Ely (EW) 17.34
- McKenzie McLeod (LS) 17.50
300 Meter Hurdles
- Katelyn Ely (EW) 51.66
- McKenzie McLeod (LS) 52.56
- Hannah Sinnett (EW) 1:03.33
4 x 100 Relay
- Edmonds-Woodway 52.43 (Jamie Livingston, Vivianna Adkins, Katelyn Ely, Naomi Limb)
4 x 200 Relay
- Edmonds-Woodway 1:50.32 (Jamie Livingston, Vivianna Adkins, Brooklyn Steiner, Naomi Limb)
4 x 400 Relay
- Lake Stevens (McKenzie McLeod, Ella Edens, Hallie Carroll, Ashley Reeck)
Shot Put
- Halle Waram (EW) 35-04.00
- Sierra Flores (LS) 28-01.50
- Lucy Bartron (EW) 20-01.00
Discus
- Sierra Flores (LS) 85-06
- Lucy Bartron (EW) 84-00
- Heather Lyons (EW) 72-00
Javelin
- Hayli Tri (LS) 109-09
- Lucy Bartron (EW) 108-06
- Heather Lyons (EW) 89-08
High Jump
- Hayli Tri (LS) 5-02.00
- Isabel Wanstrom (LS) 4-08.00
- Mio Musunaga (EW) 4-00.00
- Eva Castleberry (LS) 4-00.00
Pole Vault
- Keanna Krueger (LS) 11-00.00
- Amaya Nordlund (LS) 7-00.00
- Ella Balan (LS) 6-06.00
- Sophia Rodriguez (EW) 6-06.00
Long Jump
- Vianca Quinones (EW) 15-00.00
- Isabella Anderson (LS) 13-11.00
- Skylar Standish (LS) 13-05.00
Triple Jump
- Vianca Quinones (EW) 31.09.00
- Skylar Standish (LS) 29.07.00
- Alexa Steinmetz (LS) 29.02.50
