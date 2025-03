High school sports roundup: March 21-22, 2025

Friday, March 21

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 10-0 (5 innings)

Edmonds-Woodway pitching:

Lukas Wanke: CG shutout; 4 H, 3 BB, 5 K

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:

Andreas Simonsen: 2 for 4, 2B, 3 RBI

Josh Akiyama: 2 for 3, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB

Lukas Wanke: 2 BB, 2 R, 2 SB

Andrew Bau: 2 for 3, R

Erik Alsdorf: 1 for 1, 2 BB, R, RBI

Finn Crawford: 1 for 3, 2 R, RBI

Luke Boland: 1 for 4, RBI

Trevelyan Podawiltz: HBP, BB

Aksel Forseth: R, SB

Jesus Andrade Martinez: RBI

Meadowdale hitting highlights:

Andre Titus: 2 for 3

Daniel Smith: 1 for 2, BB

Jagger Bishop: 1 for 1, BB

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 3-1; Meadowdale 0-1, 1-3

Next game: Meadowdale at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, March 25; 4 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 12-2

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

McCoy LaBlanc: 3 for 3, 2 R, 2 SB

Nolan Valdivia: 2 for 2, 2 R

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Owen Meek: 7 K

Lynnwood hitting highlights:

Sergio Navarro: 1 for 3, R

Mathias Castillo: R

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0, 1-3; Lynnwood 0-1, 0-4

Next game: Lynnwood at Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, March 25; 4 p.m.

Softball

Lake Stevens defeated Meadowdale 5-2

Lake Stevens pitching:

Mara Sivley: 3 H, 14 K

Meadowdale hitting highlights:

Emerson Cummins: 2 for 4, 2 RBI

Jaeden Sajec: 1 for 3, R

Samantha Martens: 1 for 3, R

Records: Lake Stevens 2-2; Meadowdale 0-2

Meadowdale next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Monday, March 24; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale

Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 18-0 (5 innings)

Kamiak hitting highlights:

Synclair Mawudeku: 2 for 3, 3 RBI

Akemi Kolar: 2 for 2, 3 R, 3 RBI

Kamiak pitching highlights:

Gabby Veighey: CG, 1 H, 0 R, 8 K

Records: Kamiak 3-1; Lynnwood 1-3

Lynnwood next game: vs Granite Falls; Monday, March 24; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-0

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Alex Plumis, Ben Browne, Joey Dornay, Jesus Ortiz Suarez, Christopher Hur

Edmonds-Woodway assists:

Alex Plumis (2), Daniel Abraham

Shutout goalkeepers:

Daniel Abraham and Isaiah Zabel

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-1, 2-2; Mountlake Terrace 1-1, 1-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, March 25; 7:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, March 25; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Lynnwood defeated Stanwood 6-1

No details reported

Records: Lynnwood 1-3; Stanwood 2-1

Lynnwood next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, March 25; 7:30 pm. at Lynnwood

Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 5-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 2-0, 3-0; Meadowdale 0-2, 0-4

Meadowdale next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Tuesday, March 25; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway

Girls Tennis

Meadowdale defeated Archbishop Murphy 4-1

Singles:

Katelynne Wyckoff (M) defeated Bianca Prieo-Blanco (AM) 6-3, 6-1

Claire Yim (M) defeated Marta Taroni (AM) 6-1, 6-4

Khaiyah Un (M) defeated Lizzy Robinson (AM) 6-0, 6-0

Emie Shepard (M) vs Kamille Catapong (AM), DNF (rain)

Doubles:

Kamdyn Latta/Jules Rigja (AM) defeated Jackie Rachel/Jordan Dujardin (M) 6-2, 6-2

Sofia Owen/Bella Partida del Rosario (M) defeated Ciara Le/Eunice Torres (AM) 6-0, 6-0

Jenna Vanderpoel/Saryna Moua (M) vs Fernanda Lopez/Angelica Pederson (AM) DNF (rain)

Meadowdale next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, March 24; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 6-0

Singles:

Rylie Gettman (S) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 6-0, 6-0

Alex Mignonga (S) defeated Uy Bui (L) 6-0, 6-2

Micah Crose (S) defeated Leah Kibuta (L) 6-0, 6-2

Melinda Lee (S) defeated Adeline Tran (L) 6-0, 6-3

Doubles:

Bridget Cox/Lilah Becker (S) defeated Kaitlyn Lopez/Venus Hernandez (L) 6-1, 6-1

Jessica Salesko/Shineun Moon (S) defeated Melissa Seng/Naomi Quino (L) 7-5, 6-1

Addy Falkin/Ellie Keaty (S) vs Fatima Garcia Serrano/Angelique Laz (L) DNF, (rain)

Lynnwood next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Monday, March 24; 3:30 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-1

Singles:

Katarina Moye (MT) defeated Lily Haessler (S) 6-1, 6-4

Zoe Greenzweig (S) defeated Tramanh Ho (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Sophie Schmitz (S) defeated Jenna Oh (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Sabina Schoeld (S) defeated Minh-Grace Ngo (MT) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles:

Lauren Kajimura/Thayer Katahara-Stewart (S) defeated Fiorella Diaz/Camden Curtis (MT) 6-3, 6-0

Mia Halset/Walker Temme (S) defeated Anka Ariunsaihan/Alex Robles (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Leia Anteneh/Delina Giden (MT) vs Calla Rihnsmith/Neena Mercado (S), DNF (rain)

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Lynnwood; Monday, March 24; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace

Saturday, March 22

Track & Field

Chuck Randall Invite

at Arlington High School

Girls team scores:

1. Arlington 151.5

2. Anacortes 104

3. Lynden 96

4. Stanwood 89

5. Sedro-Woolley 79

6. Edmonds-Woodway 72-5

7. Glacier Peak 67

8. Burlington-Edison 40

Boys team scores:

1. Arlington 194.5

2. Anacortes 103.5

3. Glacier Peak 96.5

4. Stanwood 73

5. Sedro-Woolley 57.5

6. Burlington-Edison 50

7. Edmonds-Woodway 46

8. Lynden 42.5

Click here for individual event results:

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Meadowdale and Shorewood; Thursday, March 27; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway