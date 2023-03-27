High school sports roundup: March 24-25, 2023

Friday, March 24
Boys soccer
Meadowdale tied Monroe 1-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 0-2-2, 0-3-2; Monroe 2-1-1, 2-2-1
Meadowdale next match: vs Stanwood; Tuesday, March 28; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Marysville Pilchuck defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-2
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Marysville Pilchuck 3-1-0, 3-1-1; Mountlake Terrace 2-1-1, 2-2-1
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Everett; Tuesday, March 28; 7:30 p.m. at Lincoln Field
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 2-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 4-0, 5-0; Lynnwood 2-2, 2-2
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 6-1
Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Isaac Parreno (2), Victor Ibarra, Alex Plumis, Ben Hanson, Richard Duncan
Edmonds-Woodway assists:
Ben Hanson (2), Richard Duncan, Anand Raghu, Anthony Pellegrini
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-0-0, 4-0-1; Marysville Getchell 0-3-1, 0-3-2
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, March 28; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Baseball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 5-4
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Rominic Quiban: 2 for 3, walk off two-run double, run, stolen base
Talan Zenk: 2 for 2, double, 2 RBI, stolen base
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Tyler Song: 3 IP, 0 R, 2 K, winning pitcher
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-0, 4-0; Shorecrest 0-2, 2-3
Cascade defated Meadowdale 10-2
Cascade hitting highlights:
Logan Crosson: 3 for 3, 2B, 5 RBI
Connor Shurts: 3 H, R
Connor Olsen: 2 H, RBI, 2 SB
Cascade pitching highlights:
Dean Davis: 6.2 IP, 1 R, 5 K
Records (league and overall): Cascade 1-1, 2-4; Meadowdale 1-1, 3-3
Jackson defeated Lynnwood 11-1 (6 innings)
Jackson hitting highlights:
Micah Coleman: 2 for 3, 2B
Sean Bang: 2 for 3, 2B, 2 RBI
Records: Jackson 4-1; Lynnwood 1-4
Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 11-0 (5 innings)
Shorewood pitching highlights:
Logan Anderson: 2-hit shutout, 8 K
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 1-1, 3-2; Edmonds-Woodway 1-1, 3-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, March 28; 4 p.m.
Softball
Lake Stevens defeated Meadowdale 15-5
Lake Stevens hitting highlights:
Haylee Kim: 4 H, 1 BB, 4 R
Alexa Bradley: HR, 3 RBI
Zoe Hopkins: HR, 3 RBI
McKenna Richer: 3 H, 2 2B, RBI
Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Jaeden Sajec: 2B, HR, 2 RBI
Analise Griffiths: 2 2B, RBI
Records: Lake Stevens 6-1; Meadowdale 1-2
Saturday. March 25
Softball
Meadowdale defeated Monroe 25-5 (5 innings)
Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Analise Griffiths: 3 for 3, 2B, 6 RBI
Mia Cantu: 3 for 3, 3B, 4 RBI
Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Jaeden Sajec: CG, win
Monroe hitting highlights:
Sammie Bruton: 2 for 2, 3B, HR
Danika Molisani: 2B, HR
Records: Meadowdale 2-2; Mariner 0-5
Meadowdale next game: vs Cedarcrest; Tuesday, March 28; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Baseball
Meadowdale defeated Sedro Woolley 7-6
Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Malikai Emery; 2B, 3 RBI
Broderick Bluhm: 3 H, 2B, 2 R
Records: Meadowdale 4-3; Sedro Woolley 2-4
Meadowdale next game: vs Jackson; Tuesday, March 28; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Ferndale defeated Lynnwood 13-10
No details reported
Records: Ferndale 6-0; Lynnwood 1-5
Lynnwood next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, March 28; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Snohomish defeated Mountlake Terrace 11-2
Snohomish hitting highlights:
Brendan McKinley: 2B, 3B, 3 RBI
Van Berman: 3 H, 2 RBI, SB
Nickolas Sakamoto: 2 H, 2 RBI, SB
Snohomish pitching highlights:
Jackson Weeks: 3.2 IP, 5 K, win
Tommy Brandvold: 3.1 IP, save
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Bede Bresse: 2 H, RBI
Talan Zenk: 2 H, SB
Records: Snohomish 5-1; Mountlake Terrace 4-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Kamiak; Tuesday, March 28; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Boys soccer
Mount Si defeated Lynnwood 2-0
No details reported
Records: Mount Si 1-3; Lynnwood 2-3
Lynnwood next match: at Arlington; Tuesday March 28; 7:30 p.m.
