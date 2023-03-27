High school sports roundup: March 24-25, 2023

Friday, March 24

Boys soccer

Meadowdale tied Monroe 1-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 0-2-2, 0-3-2; Monroe 2-1-1, 2-2-1

Meadowdale next match: vs Stanwood; Tuesday, March 28; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Marysville Pilchuck defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-2

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Marysville Pilchuck 3-1-0, 3-1-1; Mountlake Terrace 2-1-1, 2-2-1

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Everett; Tuesday, March 28; 7:30 p.m. at Lincoln Field

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 2-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 4-0, 5-0; Lynnwood 2-2, 2-2

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 6-1

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Isaac Parreno (2), Victor Ibarra, Alex Plumis, Ben Hanson, Richard Duncan

Edmonds-Woodway assists:

Ben Hanson (2), Richard Duncan, Anand Raghu, Anthony Pellegrini

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-0-0, 4-0-1; Marysville Getchell 0-3-1, 0-3-2

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, March 28; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Baseball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 5-4

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Rominic Quiban: 2 for 3, walk off two-run double, run, stolen base

Talan Zenk: 2 for 2, double, 2 RBI, stolen base

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Tyler Song: 3 IP, 0 R, 2 K, winning pitcher

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-0, 4-0; Shorecrest 0-2, 2-3

Cascade defated Meadowdale 10-2

Cascade hitting highlights:

Logan Crosson: 3 for 3, 2B, 5 RBI

Connor Shurts: 3 H, R

Connor Olsen: 2 H, RBI, 2 SB

Cascade pitching highlights:

Dean Davis: 6.2 IP, 1 R, 5 K

Records (league and overall): Cascade 1-1, 2-4; Meadowdale 1-1, 3-3

Jackson defeated Lynnwood 11-1 (6 innings)

Jackson hitting highlights:

Micah Coleman: 2 for 3, 2B

Sean Bang: 2 for 3, 2B, 2 RBI

Records: Jackson 4-1; Lynnwood 1-4

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 11-0 (5 innings)

Shorewood pitching highlights:

Logan Anderson: 2-hit shutout, 8 K

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 1-1, 3-2; Edmonds-Woodway 1-1, 3-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, March 28; 4 p.m.

Softball

Lake Stevens defeated Meadowdale 15-5

Lake Stevens hitting highlights:

Haylee Kim: 4 H, 1 BB, 4 R

Alexa Bradley: HR, 3 RBI

Zoe Hopkins: HR, 3 RBI

McKenna Richer: 3 H, 2 2B, RBI

Meadowdale hitting highlights:

Jaeden Sajec: 2B, HR, 2 RBI

Analise Griffiths: 2 2B, RBI

Records: Lake Stevens 6-1; Meadowdale 1-2

Saturday. March 25

Softball

Meadowdale defeated Monroe 25-5 (5 innings)

Meadowdale hitting highlights:

Analise Griffiths: 3 for 3, 2B, 6 RBI

Mia Cantu: 3 for 3, 3B, 4 RBI

Meadowdale pitching highlights:

Jaeden Sajec: CG, win

Monroe hitting highlights:

Sammie Bruton: 2 for 2, 3B, HR

Danika Molisani: 2B, HR

Records: Meadowdale 2-2; Mariner 0-5

Meadowdale next game: vs Cedarcrest; Tuesday, March 28; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Baseball

Meadowdale defeated Sedro Woolley 7-6

Meadowdale hitting highlights:

Malikai Emery; 2B, 3 RBI

Broderick Bluhm: 3 H, 2B, 2 R

Records: Meadowdale 4-3; Sedro Woolley 2-4

Meadowdale next game: vs Jackson; Tuesday, March 28; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Ferndale defeated Lynnwood 13-10

No details reported

Records: Ferndale 6-0; Lynnwood 1-5

Lynnwood next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, March 28; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Snohomish defeated Mountlake Terrace 11-2

Snohomish hitting highlights:

Brendan McKinley: 2B, 3B, 3 RBI

Van Berman: 3 H, 2 RBI, SB

Nickolas Sakamoto: 2 H, 2 RBI, SB

Snohomish pitching highlights:

Jackson Weeks: 3.2 IP, 5 K, win

Tommy Brandvold: 3.1 IP, save

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Bede Bresse: 2 H, RBI

Talan Zenk: 2 H, SB

Records: Snohomish 5-1; Mountlake Terrace 4-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Kamiak; Tuesday, March 28; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Boys soccer

Mount Si defeated Lynnwood 2-0

No details reported

Records: Mount Si 1-3; Lynnwood 2-3

Lynnwood next match: at Arlington; Tuesday March 28; 7:30 p.m.

