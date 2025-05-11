High school sports roundup: May 10, 2025

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Monroe 5-2

Lukas Wanke pitched six strong innings and Toshi Gilginas drove in three runs as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors advanced to the 3A District 1 tournament semifinals with a 5-2 victory at home against the Monroe Bearcats.

The Warriors will now play Stanwood in the District semifinals on Tuesday night at 7:00 at Funko Field. The game will be the second of two games played at the same location that night, with Snohomish playing Mount Vernon at 4 p.m. in the other semifinal matchup. The winners of the two games will automatically advance to the state tournament and will play each other in the District Championship on Saturday. The losing teams will move to the consolation bracket and still have one more chance to advance to the state tournament on Saturday.

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Lukas Wanke: 6 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K

Finn Crawford: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB

Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:

Toshi Gilginas: 2 for 3, R, 3 RBI, 2 SB

Andreas Simonsen: 1 for 2, BB, 2 R, SB

Finn Crawford: 1 for 3, RBI

Erik Alsdorf: 1 for 3, R, RBI

Trevelyan Podawiltz: 1 for 3

Alex Archie: HBP, R

Monroe pitching highlights:

A.J. Welch: 5 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Maddox Bingham: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Monroe offensive highlights:

Braden Sheppard: 2 for 3, 2B, RBI

A.J. Welch: 1 for 2, BB, R

Caleb Campbell: 1 for 4, R

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 16-6; Monroe 8-13

Edmonds-Woodway next game: District semi-finals vs Stanwood; Tuesday, May 13, 7 p.m. at Funko Field

Stanwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-3

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks lost their District Quarterfinals game against Stanwood. The Hawks will move over to the consolation bracket of the double elimination tournament and need to win two games in order to qualify for the state tournament, beginning with a game against the Monroe Bearcats on Tuesday at Monroe High School.

Stanwood pitching highlights:

T.J. McQuery: 6 IP, 12 K

Stanwood offense highlights:

Gavin Gehrman: 3 for 4, 2 R

Connor Clifton: 2 RBI

Brayden Wammack: 2 RBI

Records: Stanwood 17-4; Mountlake Terrace 11-11

Mountlake Terrace next game: District consolation bracket (loser out) at Monroe; Tuesday, May 13, time TBD

Mount Vernon defeated Meadowdale 6-3

See story here.

Records: Mount Vernon 19-4; Meadowdale 10-13

Meadowdale next game: District consolation bracket (loser out) vs Shorewood; Tuesday, May 13, 4 p.m. at Meridian Park in Shoreline.

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mount Vernon 3-1

See story here.

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 11-5-2; Mount Vernon 10-3-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: District semifinals vs Shorewood; Tuesday, May 13, 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium.

Monroe defeated Lynnwood 3-1

No details reported

Records: Monroe 15-1; Lynnwood 6-11-1

Lynnwood next game: District consolation bracket (loser out) at Sedro-Woolley; Tuesday, May 13, 7 p.m.