High school sports roundup: May 14, 2025

Posted: May 15, 2025 9

Girls Tennis

3A District 1 Tournament- Day #2
at Snohomish High School

Singles top finishers (Top 4 to state)
1st Place- Rylie Gettman, Shorewood
2nd Place- Mac Dauer, Snohomish
3rd Place- Alex Mignogna, Shorewood
4th Place- Jaeda Boomars, Monroe

Consolation bracket

5th/6th Place Match
Katelynne Wyckoff (Meadowdale) defeated Maddie Ashe (Edmonds-Woodway) 8-6 pro set
Wyckoff will be the 1st alternate to state
Ashe will be the 2nd alternate to state

Track and Field

Wesco 3A South Championships- May 14-16
at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Click here to see Day #1 results:

