High school sports roundup: May 14, 2025

h3>
Girls Tennis
3A District 1 Tournament- Day #2
at Snohomish High School
Singles top finishers (Top 4 to state)
1st Place- Rylie Gettman, Shorewood
2nd Place- Mac Dauer, Snohomish
3rd Place- Alex Mignogna, Shorewood
4th Place- Jaeda Boomars, Monroe
Consolation bracket
5th/6th Place Match
Katelynne Wyckoff (Meadowdale) defeated Maddie Ashe (Edmonds-Woodway) 8-6 pro set
Wyckoff will be the 1st alternate to state
Ashe will be the 2nd alternate to state
Track and Field
Wesco 3A South Championships- May 14-16
at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Click here to see Day #1 results:
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.