High school sports roundup: May 22-23, 2025

Friday, May 23
Track and Field
3A Northwest District 1 Championships
at Shoreline Stadium
Day 2 of 2
Final boys team scores:
1. Snohomish 103
2. Shorewood 94
3. Mount Vernon 65
4. Stanwood 62
5. Meadowdale 59
6. Monroe 57
7. Edmonds-Woodway 55
8. Sedro-Woolley 51
9. Shorecrest 33
10. Oak Harbor 27
11. Everett 15
12. Ferndale 14
13. Mountlake Terrace 10
T14. Lynnwood 9
T14. Marysville-Getchell 9
Final girls team scores:
1. Snohomish 97
2. Oak Harbor 94.25
3. Shorewood 84
4. Shorecrest 81
5. Stanwood 69
6. Mountlake Terrace 67
7. Edmonds-Woodway 50
8. Sedro-Woolley 35.25
9. Ferndale 27.25
10. Meadowdale 26
11. Mount Vernon 25
12. Lynnwood 19
13. Monroe 17
14. Everett 6.25
15. Marysville-Getchell 4
Edmonds School District boys with Top 5 event finishes on Day 2:
200 meters:
3rd place- Brian Mills, Meadowdale 22.54
800 meters:
3rd place- John Patterson, Meadowdale 1:54.29
5th place- Luke Adams, Edmonds-Woodway 1:55.40
300 meter hurdles:
2nd place- Nikolaus Nelson, Meadowdale 41.33
5th place- Nathan Schlack, Edmonds-Woodway 42.24
4 x 100 meter relay:
2nd place- Lynnwood (Jaikin Choy, Ty Jensen, Malachi Dillon, Nabie Sumah) 43.21
4 x 400 meter relay:
1st place- Meadowdale (C.J. Rawls, Sebastian Summers, John Patterson, Brian Mills) 3:23.12
Discus:
1st place- Nicholas Manz, Edmonds-Woodway 154-4
Pole vault:
4th place- Jackson Marti, Meadowdale 12-11
800 meters:
2nd place- Aliah Karl, Edmonds-Woodway 2:15.83
Edmonds School District girls with Top 5 event finishes on Day 2:
300 meter hurdles:
1st place- Brynlee Dubiel, Mountlake Terrace 43.95
4 x 100 meter relay:
3rd place- Mountlake Terrace (Allison Mervin, Brynlee Dubiel, Haruna DiPippo, Taylor Williams) 49.03
4 x 400 meter relay:
2nd place- Edmonds Woodway (Isabella Offerman, Jane Miceli, Rayna Halloran, Aliah Karl) 4:03.28
Shot put:
3rd place- Ena Dodik, Lynnwood 33-9.25
Javelin:
2nd place- Sierra Swan, Mountlake Terrace
High jump:
1st place- Zoe Grant, Meadowdale 5-1
Triple jump:
1st place- Allison Mervin, Mountlake Terrace 36-8.5
Next Meet: 3A State Championships; Thursday, May 29 through Saturday, May 31 at Mount Tahoma High School
Boys Soccer
State Tournament- Round of 16
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Monroe 3-2 (penalty kicks)
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 13-6-2; Monroe 16-3
Read story here.
Boys Tennis
State Championships
at Vancouver Tennis Club
Singles Round of 16
Nalu Akiona (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Ryan Wenz (Silas) 6-2, 6-3
Daniel Kim (Bellevue) defeated Steven Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) 0-6, 6-4, 7-5
Singles Quarterfinals
Owen Conley (Eastside Catholic) defeated Nalu Akiona (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-1, 6-3
Consolation bracket:
Steven Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Jayden Low (Auburn Mountainview) 6-0, 6-0
Both Anderson and Akiona will continue in the tournament on Saturday May 24.
Thursday, May 22
Girls Softball
State Tournament- opening round (winner advances/loser out)
Roosevelt defeated Edmonds-Woodway 14-6
No details reported
Edmonds-Woodway season ends with an overall record of 17-8
