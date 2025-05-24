High school sports roundup: May 22-23, 2025

Friday, May 23

Track and Field

3A Northwest District 1 Championships
at Shoreline Stadium

Day 2 of 2

Mountlake Terrace’s Brynlee Dubiel displays her winning form in the 300-meter hurdles Friday, May 23 during the 3A District 1 track and field meet at Shoreline Stadium. (Photos by Craig Parrish)
Runners from Meadowdale (left) and Snohomish sprint down the backstretch during a heat of the boys 4×100-meter relay Friday at Shoreline Stadium.
No. 2 runners from (from left) Edmonds-Woodway, Mountlake Terrace, Snohomish and Oak Harbor take off from the first turn Friday in a girls 4×100-meter relay heat.
Stanwood (left) and Mountlake Terrace relay teams prepare to pass their batons during a boys 4×100-meter relay heat.
Edmonds-Woodway sophomore Aziret Bakytov goes airborne during the boys pole vault competition Friday at Shoreline Stadium.
Edmonds-Woodway’s Nathan Schlack (left) holds a slight lead against Marysville-Getchell’s Josiah Tuazon during a 300-meter hurdles heat during the 3A District 1 track and field meet Friday.

 

Final boys team scores:
1. Snohomish 103
2. Shorewood 94
3. Mount Vernon 65
4. Stanwood 62
5. Meadowdale 59
6. Monroe 57
7. Edmonds-Woodway 55
8. Sedro-Woolley 51
9. Shorecrest 33
10. Oak Harbor 27
11. Everett 15
12. Ferndale 14
13. Mountlake Terrace 10
T14. Lynnwood 9
T14. Marysville-Getchell 9

Final girls team scores:
1. Snohomish 97
2. Oak Harbor 94.25
3. Shorewood 84
4. Shorecrest 81
5. Stanwood 69
6. Mountlake Terrace 67
7. Edmonds-Woodway 50
8. Sedro-Woolley 35.25
9. Ferndale 27.25
10. Meadowdale 26
11. Mount Vernon 25
12. Lynnwood 19
13. Monroe 17
14. Everett 6.25
15. Marysville-Getchell 4

Edmonds School District boys with Top 5 event finishes on Day 2:

200 meters:
3rd place- Brian Mills, Meadowdale 22.54

800 meters:
3rd place- John Patterson, Meadowdale 1:54.29
5th place- Luke Adams, Edmonds-Woodway 1:55.40

300 meter hurdles:
2nd place- Nikolaus Nelson, Meadowdale 41.33
5th place- Nathan Schlack, Edmonds-Woodway 42.24

4 x 100 meter relay:
2nd place- Lynnwood (Jaikin Choy, Ty Jensen, Malachi Dillon, Nabie Sumah) 43.21

4 x 400 meter relay:
1st place- Meadowdale (C.J. Rawls, Sebastian Summers, John Patterson, Brian Mills) 3:23.12

Discus:
1st place- Nicholas Manz, Edmonds-Woodway 154-4

Pole vault:
4th place- Jackson Marti, Meadowdale 12-11

800 meters:
2nd place- Aliah Karl, Edmonds-Woodway 2:15.83

Edmonds School District girls with Top 5 event finishes on Day 2:

300 meter hurdles:
1st place- Brynlee Dubiel, Mountlake Terrace 43.95

4 x 100 meter relay:
3rd place- Mountlake Terrace (Allison Mervin, Brynlee Dubiel, Haruna DiPippo, Taylor Williams) 49.03

4 x 400 meter relay:
2nd place- Edmonds Woodway (Isabella Offerman, Jane Miceli, Rayna Halloran, Aliah Karl) 4:03.28

Shot put:
3rd place- Ena Dodik, Lynnwood 33-9.25

Javelin:
2nd place- Sierra Swan, Mountlake Terrace

High jump:
1st place- Zoe Grant, Meadowdale 5-1

Triple jump:
1st place- Allison Mervin, Mountlake Terrace 36-8.5

Next Meet: 3A State Championships; Thursday, May 29 through Saturday, May 31 at Mount Tahoma High School

Boys Soccer

State Tournament- Round of 16

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Monroe 3-2 (penalty kicks)

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 13-6-2; Monroe 16-3
Read story here.

Boys Tennis

State Championships
at Vancouver Tennis Club

Singles Round of 16
Nalu Akiona (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Ryan Wenz (Silas) 6-2, 6-3
Daniel Kim (Bellevue) defeated Steven Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) 0-6, 6-4, 7-5

Singles Quarterfinals
Owen Conley (Eastside Catholic) defeated Nalu Akiona (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-1, 6-3

Consolation bracket:
Steven Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Jayden Low (Auburn Mountainview) 6-0, 6-0

Both Anderson and Akiona will continue in the tournament on Saturday May 24.

Thursday, May 22

Girls Softball

State Tournament- opening round (winner advances/loser out)

Roosevelt defeated Edmonds-Woodway 14-6
No details reported

Edmonds-Woodway season ends with an overall record of 17-8

 

