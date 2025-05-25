High school sports roundup: May 24, 2025

Boys Soccer
State Tournament – Quarterfinals
Mercer Island defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-2 (4-2 in Penalty Kicks)
Records: Mercer Island 12-3-3; Edmonds-Woodway 13-7-2
Edmonds-Woodway next match: 2025 season completed
Boys Tennis
State Tournament at Vancouver Tennis Club
Day 2
Consolation Bracket (loser out)
JD Drake (Shorewood) defeated Nalu Akiona (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-0, 6-0
Steven Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Niccolo Gentile (University) 6-0, 6-0
5th Place-8th Place Match
Steven Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Zach Tan (Lakeside) 6-1, 7-5
Award Winners:
State Champion: Joe DeGracia, Mercer Island
2nd place: Ty Parrish, Southridge
3rd place: Owen Conley, Eastside Catholic
4th place: JD Drake, Shorewood
5th place: Steven Anderson, Edmonds-Woodway
6th place: Aidan Conley, Eastside Catholic
7th place: Daniel Kim, Bellevue
8th place: Zach Tan, Lakeside
