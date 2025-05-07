High school sports roundup: May 5, 2025

Softball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 11-6
The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors wrapped up the Wesco 3A/2A South Division regular-season title with the win over the Archbishop Murphy Wildcats, 11-6. The Warriors improved their league record to 10-1 and are 14-5 with one regular season game remaining before turning their attention to the upcoming District tournament.
Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:
Madeline Jones: 3 for 4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB
Catie Ingalls: 2 for 5, 2B, R, 2 RBI
Ella Campbell: 2 for 5, RBI
Abby McCorvey: 2 for 4, 2B, R, RBI, SF
Audrey Sommer: 2 for 4, R, 2 RBI
Ellie Alderson: 1 for 4, 2 R
Neva Cheeney: 1 for 4, HBP, R, RBI
Noa Gillespie: 1 for 5, R
Abby Tracy: R
Mara Gooch: R
Helena Marsh: SAC
Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:
Helena Marsh: 6 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 9 K
Archbishop Murphy offense highlights:
Markella Vick: 1 for 3: BB, HR, R, 3 RBI
Carly Madhavan: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, R, 2 RBI
Sarah Fletcher: 2 for 4, R
Ari Dixon: 1 for 3
Saylah Lopez: BB, 2 R, SB
Maddie Evans: BB, R, SB
Kayla Hookfin: SB
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 10-1, 14-5; Archbishop Murphy 8-3, 12-7
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, May 7; 6:30 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 6-5 (8 innings)
Madison Mitchell’s double scored Arianna Lyon for the walk off victory as the Mavericks defeated the Stormrays in eight innings.
Meadowdale offense highlights:
Jaeden Sajec: 2 for 3, BB, 3 R, 3 SB
Samantha Martens: 3 for 3, BB, R, RBI
Payton Fry: 3 for 4, RBI
Olivia Feistel: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, R, RBI
Madison Mitchell: 1 for 4, BB, 2B, RBI
Sophia Billy: 1 for 4, RBI
Zoe De Mello: 1 for 5
Arianna Lyon: BB, R
Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Olivia Feistel: 8 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 8 K
Shorewood offense highlights:
Lillian Perrault: 2 H, 2 RBI
Grace McLaughlin: 2 H
Ellie Van Horn: 2 H
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 8-3, 9-9; Shorewood 6-5, 11-8
Meadowdale next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, May 7; 4 p.m.
Lake Stevens defeated Mountlake Terrace 10-2
Lake Stevens pitching highlights:
Mara Sivley: 7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 15 K
Lake Stevens offense highlights:
Alaina Emme: 3 for 4, 3 RBI
Alyssa Anderson: 2 for 3, BB, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 2 SB
Alexis Osterholtz: 2 for 4, R, RBI
Cora Quintel: 1 for 4, 2B, R, 2 RBI
Katie Lingren: 1 for 3, BB, R, RBI, SB
Reese Breckenridge: 1 for 4, BB, R, 2 SB
Cassie Raysbrook: 3 R
Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:
Bri Reyes: 2 for 4, RBI
Hailey Taron: 1 for 3
Olivia Brown: BB, RBI
Charlotte Snook: R
Ruby Gilbert: R
Records: Lake Stevens 10-8; Mountlake Terrace 7-11
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, May 7; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 20-1 (5 innings)
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 2-10, 5-12; Lynnwood 0-11, 1-16
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, May 7; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
