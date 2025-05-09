High school sports roundup: May 8, 2025

Girls Tennis

Wesco 3A South Championships

Singles (Top 5 Advance to 3A Wesco Championship Tournament)

1st place: Rylie Gettmann, Shorewood

2nd place: Alex Mignogna, Shorewood

3rd place: Katelynn Wyckoff, Meadowdale

4th place: Maddie Ashe, Edmonds Woodway

5th place: Sophie Schmitz, Shorecrest

Doubles (Top 5 Advance to 3A Wesco Championship Tournament)

1st place: Mari Brittle and Bridget Cox, Shorewood

2nd place: Cally Webb and Addy Falkin, Shorewood

3rd place: Zoe Greenzweig and Ally Miner, Shorecrest

4th place: Mia Halset and Lily Haessler, Shorecrest

5th place: Sydney Bates and Darcy Brennan, Edmonds-Woodway

Wesco 3A Championship tournament is scheduled for Tuesday, May 13 and Wednesday, May 14 beginning both days at 11 a.m. at Snohomish High School

Boys Golf

Wesco South 3A/2A League Championship

at Legion Memorial Golf Course

Team scores:

1. Archbishop Murphy 315

2. Meadowdale 318

3. Shorecrest 322

4. Shorewood 325

5. Edmonds-Woodway 338

6. Lynnwood 370

Top individual scores:

1. Floyd Villanueva, Meadowdale 71

T2. Jack Duffy, Archbishop Murphy 74

T2. Rush Bradley, Archbishop Murphy 74

4. Keldan Pablo, Archbishop Murphy 75

T5. Oliver Truong, Shorewood 76

T5. Tyler Looney, Meadowdale 76

7. Wyatt Burnham, Shorecrest 78

8. Everett Horrocks, Edmonds-Woodway 79

9. Abraham Denton, Shorecrest 80

10. Chase Hanby, Shorewood 81

Next tournament: 3A District 1 Championship; Monday, May 12; 10 a.m. at Legion Memorial Course

Softball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-2

Read story here.

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 11-1, 15-5; Mountlake Terrace 5-7, 7-12

Edmonds-Woodway next game: District tournament quarterfinals, opponent not yet known; Tuesday, May 13; 4 p.m. at Phil Johnson Playfields in Everett

Mountlake Terrace next game: District Tournament play-in game vs Everett; Friday, May 9; 4 p.m. at Phil Johnson Playfields in Everett

Meadowdale defeated Archbishop Murphy 19-6

Meadowdale offense highlights:

Zoey De Mello: 2 for 6, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI

Samantha Martens: 4 for 6, 3B, HR, 4 R, 5 RBI

Jaeden Sajec: 4 for 5, 2 2B, 5 R, RBI, 2 SB

Sophia Billy: 3 for 4, BB, HBP, 2B, 3 RBI

Arianna Lyon: 3 for 5, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Hailey Bernard: 2 for 3, BB, HBP, 3 R

Olivia Feistel: 1 for 4, 2 BB, 2 R, RBI

Peyton Fry: 2 for 6, 2B, RBI

Meadowdale pitching highlights:

Olivia Feistel: 7 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 5 K

Archbishop Murphy offense highlights:

Carly Madhavan: 2 for 3, 2B, HR, R, 4 RBI

Ari Dixon: 1 for 4, HR, R, 2 RBI

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 9-3, 10-9; Archbishop Murphy 8-4, 12-8

Meadowdale next game: District Tournament play-in game vs Everett; Friday, May 9; 4 p.m. at Phil Johnson Playfields in Everett

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 17-7

Shorewood offense highlights:

Charlotte Copacino: 2 for 3, 2B, 3R, RBI

Rose Gallagher: 1 for 3, 3 R, RBI, 2 SB

Lynnwood offense highlights:

Kaitlyn Perez: 1 for 2, 2B, R, 2 RBI

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 7-5, 12-8; Lynnwood 0-12, 1-17

Lynnwood’s season is over