High school sports roundup Nov. 16, 2024: Lynnwood volleyball takes District title; girls state swimming results

Volleyball 3A District 1 Tournament
Championship Match
Lynnwood defeated Snohomish 3-1
25-23, 25-18, 19-25, 25-23
The fourth-seeded Lynnwood Royals (14-6) defeated the second-seeded Snohomish Panthers (13-6) to capture their second consecutive District Championship on Saturday at Stanwood High School. “What an incredible thing for these girls to accomplish, back-to-back District Championships, especially after losing the group of girls we did after last season, I’m so proud of them” said head coach Annalise Mudaliar. Last year’s team had seven key senior players who have since graduated.
The Royals will next head to the Yakima Valley SunDome for the 3A state tournament, where they will be the ninth-seeded team and match up against eighth-seeded Liberty in the Round of 16 at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. It will be the seventh straight season in which the Royals have advanced to the state tournament. Last year’s team finished third in state.
Key individual Lynnwood stats:
Sammy Holmer: 13 kills, 26 digs, 2 blocks
Makena Kaleo: 8 kills, 10 digs
Ady Morgan: 32 assists, 4 kills, 13 digs, 2 blocks
Audrey Williams: 10 kills, 7 blocks
Evangeline Sum: 22 digs, 3 aces
Consolation Bracket – winner to state, loser eliminated
Ferndale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1
The Ferndale Golden Eagles (13-8) advanced to the state tournament and ended the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors (15-5) season on Saturday. Ferndale will enter the tournament as the 18th seed and play a loser out game against 15th-seeded Bellevue in the opening round at the Yakima Valley SunDome Friday morning.
Girls Swimming
3A State Championships
At Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way
Edmonds School District swimmers who made it to the finals in their events:
200 yard medley relay
6th place: Edmonds-Woodway (Simone Bennett, Tatumn Detjen, Madison Morales-Tomas, Sydney Bates) 1:53.01
50 yard freestyle
5th place: Jeslyn Vuong, Mountlake Terrrace. 23.92
Edmonds School District state participants who did not place in the top eight:
Individual events
200 yard freestyle
20thplace: Zoe MacDonald, Edmonds-Woodway 2:07.02
23rd place: Katherine Lombard, Mountlake Terrace 2:09.85
200 yard medley
19th place: Lisa Beam, Mountlake Terrace 2:19.29
21st place: Rebecca Coates, Lynnwood 2:21.10
50 yard freestyle
21st place: Sydney Bates, Edmonds-Woodway 26.41
22nd place: Madison Morales-Tomas, Edmonds-Woodwy 26.46
100 yard butterfly
15th place: Olivia Garcia, Edmonds-Woodway 1:00.30
16th place: Simone Bennett, Edmonds-Woodway 1:00.73
19th place: Lisa Beam, Mountlake Terrace 1:03.16
100 yard freestyle
14th place: Dylan Buechler-Flack, Meadowdale 55.16
16th place: Jeslyn Vuong, Mountlake Terrace 55.61
500 yard freestyle
24th place: Zoe MacDonald, Edmonds-Woodway 5:34.18
100 yard backstroke
11th place: Simone Bennett, Edmonds-Woodway 59.81
12th place: Dylan Buechler-Flack, Meadowdale 1:00.28
23rd place: Olivia Garcia, Edmonds-Woodway 1:05.19
100 yard breaststroke
20th place: Tatumn Detjen, Edmonds-Woodway 1:11.56
21st place: Rebecca Coates, Lynnwood 1:11.98
1 meter diving
22nd place: Maggie Beatty-Witt, Mountlake Terrace 93.95 points
Relay events
200 yard freestyle
12th place: Edmonds-Woodway (Tatumn Detjen, Maya Bergan, Sydney Bates, Madison Morales-Tomas) 1:45.35
400 yard freestyle
11th place: Mountlake Terrace (Lisa Beam, Gretta Patterson, Katherine Lombard, Jeslyn Vuong) 3:51.66
15th place: Edmonds-Woodway (Sadie Ward, Simone Bennett, Zoe MacDonald, Olivia Garcia) 3:55.22
— Compiled by Steve Willits
