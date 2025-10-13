High school sports roundup: Oct. 10-11, 2025

Friday, Oct. 10

Football

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 41-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-1, 4-2; Shorecrest 0-4, 2-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Friday, Oct. 17; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Meadowdale defeated Everett 21-14

Meadowdale top individual stats:

Passing:

Ki Gamble: 9 for 11, 136 yards and 1 TD

Rushing:

Ki Gamble: 8 for 66 yards

Cayden Rivera: 18 for 61, 1 TD

Isaac Wirtz: 2 for 14 yards, 1 TD

Receiving:

Kealoha Kepo’o-Sabate: 2 for 50 yards

Cayden Rivera: 4 for 41 yards

Nolan Swanson: 2 for 33 yards

Jack Baker: 1 for 5 yards

Tackles:

Jamier Perry 11

Brandon Shaw 10

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-2, 4-2; Everett 2-3, 3-3

Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday, Oct. 17; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Sultan defeated Lynnwood 41-16

No details reported

Records: Sultan 3-3; Lynnwood 0-6

Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Oct. 17; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 35-14

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-0, 6-0; Shorewood 3-1, 5-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Everett; Friday, Oct. 17; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Saturday October 11

Cross Country

Nike Hole In The Wall XC Invitational

at Lakewood High School

Click below to see all results:

https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/252564/results/all

Next meet for Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace: Edmonds School District Championships; Thursday, Oct. 16; 3:30 p.m. at Ballinger Park.