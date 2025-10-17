High school sports roundup: Oct. 16, 2025

by Steve Willits Posted: October 17, 2025 11

Cross country

Cross country runners launch at the start of the Edmonds School District Championship race held at Lynndale Park in Lynnwood on Thursday, Oct. 16. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Mountlake Terrace’s Ruby Kohler cruises to the win in the girls’ division, covering the 4,000-meter course in 16:14.
Terrace’s Reilly Brookhart won the boys division, covering the 4K in 13:06.
ESD girls top 10 placings (R-L) included winner Ruby Kohler (MLT), Ravenna Tysland (EW), Aliah Karl (EW), River Zanis (MD), Taylor Gaschk (EW), Marley Maquiling (MD), Sadie Renick (MLT), Olivia (OJ) Jones (EW), Mira Olson (MLT) and Hazel Zackey (EW).
Edmonds-Woodway girls division team winners pose with their trophy.
ESD boys top 10 placings (R-L) included winner Reilly Brookhart (MLT), Landon Smith (MD), Harrison Miller (EW), Romeo Partida Del Rosario (MD), Matthew Seyum (MD), Tommy Brennan (EW), Jackson Fears (MLT), Sam Fountain (EW), Luca Hooks (EW) and Will Thompson (EW).
Edmonds-Woodway boys division team winners pose with their trophy.

Edmonds School District championships

Girls team scores:
1. Edmonds-Woodway 28
2. Mountlake Terrace 50
3. Meadowdale 53
4. Lynnwood 111

Top individual finishers:
1. Ruby Kohler (MT) 16:14
2. Ravenna Tysland (EW) 16:22
3. Aliah Karl (EW) 16:23
4. River Zanis (Mead) 16:26
5. Taylor Gaschk (EW) 16:29
6. Marley Maquilling (Mead) 16:33
7. Sadie Renick (MT) 16:50
8. OJ Jones (EW) 17:03
9. Mira Olson (MT) 17:08
10. Hazel Zackey (EW) 17:14
11. Riley Conover (Mead) 17:29
12. Phoebe Budell (EW) 17:39
13. Joy Yoo (EW) 17:39
14. Isabella Offerman (EW) 17:55
15. Zoe Grant (Mead) 17:58
16. Alice Tyler (L) 18:00
17. Cymmantha Erickson (MT) 18:07
18. Olivia Quercia (EW) 18:10
19. Maylee Olson (MT) 18:11
20. Brenna Bardsley (Mead) 18:13

Boys team scores:
1. Edmonds-Woodway 36
2. Meadowdale 46
3. Mountlake Terrace 49
4. Lynnwood 110

Top individual finishers:
1. Reilly Brookhart (MT) 13:06
2. Landon Smith (Mead) 13:19
3. Harrison Miller (EW) 13:23
4. Romeo Partida Del Rosario (Mead) 13:24
5. Matthew Seyum (Mead) 13:24
6. Tommy Brennan (EW) 13:29
7. Jackson Fears (MT) 13:31
8. Sam Fountain (EW) 13:34
9. Luca Hooks (EW) 13:40
10. Will Thompson (EW) 13:42
11. Jackson Castaneda (MT) 13:48
12. Joshua Dawson (L) 13:55
13. Nolan Speer (EW) 13:59
14. Jett Cooper (MT) 14:00
15. Mason Kempf (EW) 14:08
16. Telmen Ayushjav (MT) 14:17
17. Nolan Common (Mead) 14:22
18. Andrew Erickson (Mead) 14:23
19. Tyki Kobayashi (MT) 14:26
20. Sam Iliff (Mead) 14:33

Next meet: Wesco Championships; Saturday, Oct. 25; 10 a.m. at Granite Falls High School

Girls soccer

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 8-0
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 5-4-1, 7-5-1; Lynnwood 0-10, 0-13
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Oct. 21; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Oct. 21; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 3-0
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-1-3, 8-2-3; Archbishop Murphy 7-2-2, 9-2-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, Oct. 21; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Mountlake Terrace tied Shorecrest 1-1

Mountlake Terrace goal:
Mia Rheinheimer

Mountlake Terrace goalkeeper:
Jordyn Stokes: 8 saves

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-6-3, 3-8-3; Shorecrest 5-2-2, 7-3-3
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, Oct. 21; 7 p.m.
Volleyball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 3-1
25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 25-11

Edmonds-Woodway top individual stats:
Sawyer Hiatt: 22 kills
Addy Pontak: 28 digs
Estefany Alarcon: 21 assists
Neeva Travis: 20 assists

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-2, 8-4; Meadowdale 2-6, 4-8
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Marysville Getchell; Monday, Oct. 20; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Monday, Oct. 20; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 3-1
25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 27-25

Mountlake Terrace top individual stats:
Sarah Simula: 13 digs, 7 kills
Emerson Alley: 12 digs, 2 kills
Lia Brown: 11 digs, 9 kills
Sierra Swan: 7 digs
Campbell Meek: 6 digs, 5 kills
Brooklyn Dino: 3 digs
Kiki Kassa: 1 dig
Makenna Davisdon: 3 blocks, 4 kills
Jillian Brown: 3 kills
Claire Dalan: 4 kills

Records: Mountlake Terrace 6-7; Marysville Pilchuck 0-10
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday, Oct. 20; 7 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 3-2
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 2-4, 3-7; Lynnwood 2-5, 3-9
Lynnwood next match: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Oct. 21; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls swimming

Jackson defeated Meadowdale 124-43
Jackson defeated Mountlake Terrace 125-43

No details reported

Meadowdale next meet: vs Cascade; Thursday, Oct. 23; 2:30 p.m. at Everett YMCA
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Kamiak; Tuesday, Oct. 21; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 139-41
Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 121-52
Shorewood defeated Kamiak 107-78

Individual event winners:
200 yard freestyle: Allie Mae Gallagher (S) 2:17.76
200 yard medley: Katie Zou (K) 2:29.53
50 yard freestyle: Sienna Cordoba (K) 27.46
Diving: Avery Fairchild (K) 147.00
100-yard butterfly: Daniel Buchholz (S) 1:02.65
100-yard freestyle: Allie Mae Gallagher (S) 1:01.34
500-yard freestyle: Hannah Kang (K) 6:16.33
100-yard backstroke: Daniel Buchholz (S) 1:05.94
100-yard breaststroke: Lexi Coates (L) 1:17.61

Relay event winners:
200-yard medley: Shorewood (Addy Falkin, Daniel Buchholz, Olivia Sanchez, Vivan Foral) 2:07.42
200-yard freestyle: Shorewood (Addison Marx, Addie Aker, Natalia Martin, Allie Mae Gallagher) 1:52.26
400-yard freestyle: Shorewood (Vivan Foral, Allie Mae Gallagher, Olivia Sanchez, Daniel Buchholz) 4:05.74

Lynnwood next meet: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Oct. 23; 2:30 p.m. at West Coasts Aquatics

