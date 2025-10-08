High school sports roundup: Oct. 7, 2025

Girls Swimming
Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Shorecrest
Dual Meet- at Lynnwood Pool
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 106-57
Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 106-57
Top individual event finishers:
200 yard freestyle:
1. Nina Anderson (M) 2:21.03
2. Audrina Parsons (S) 2:26.05
3. Jocelyn Deuman (L) 2:45.38
4. Acacia Yu (L) 2:54.40
5. Emily Coyle (S) 2:58.40
200 yard medley:
1. Anya Scott (S) 2:52.80
2. Elizabeth Goergen (M) 3:00.56
3. Bella Abrahamyan (L) 3:08.08
4. Izzy Wubbenhorst (S) 3:19.23
50 yard freestyle:
1. Anna Bendiksen (S) 27.62
2. Caitlin Lee (L) 28.28
3. Walker Temme (S) 28.52
4. Ruby Cretin (M) 30.57
5. Campbell Gower (M) 32.11
100 yard butterfly:
1. Charlotte Phillips (S) 1:10.49
2. Lexi Coates (L) 1:14.96
3. Avery Peptich (S) 1:20.66
4. Elizabeth Goergen (M) 1:23.77
5. Campbell Gower (M) 1:32.99
100 yard freestyle:
1. Lauren Reeves (S) 1:03.20
2. Mia Halset (S) 1:04.88
3. Liza Whorley (S) 1:05.09
4. Leyna Ball (M) 1:12.33
5. Sara Determan (M) 1:15.93
500 yard freestyle:
1. Sohpie Magnusson (S) 7:20.90
2. Hannah Osborne (M) 7:57.27
3. Sophia Cordova (L) 8:08.60
4. Jordyn Regis (M) 8:19.25
5. Naomi Aquino (L) 8:49.82
100 yard backstroke:
1. Dylan Buechler-Flack (M) 1:04.94
2. Nina Anderson (M) 1:08.52
3. Caitlin Lee (L) 1:11.23
4. Gigi Garbaccio (S) 1:17.44
5. Ella Luu (S) 1:18.67
100 yard breaststroke:
1. Lexi Coates (L) 1:19.45
2. Ada Hopper (S) 1:21.80
3. Sadie Halset (S) 1:22.55
4. Leyna Ball (M) 1:25.16
5. Ruby Creetin (M) 1:28.66
Top relay race finishers:
200 yard medley:
1. Shorecrest (Ella Luu, Avery Leptich, Anna Bendiksen, Lauren Reeves) 2:07.10
2. Shorecrest (Gigi Garbaccio, Ada Hopper, Liza Whoreley, Mia Halset) 2:13.98
3. Lynnwood (Caitlin Lee, Lexi Coates, Bella Abrahamyan, Sophia Cordova) 2:14.98
200 yard freestyle:
1. Shorecrest (Charlotte Phillips, Ada Hopper, Sadie Halset, Walker Temme) 1:56.21
2. Lynnwood (Caitlin Lee, Bella Abrahamyan, Sophia Cordova, Lexi Coates) 2:03.58
3. Meadowdale (Campbell Gower, Sara Determan, Anna Oberg, Makenna Gross) 2:11.85
400 yard freestyle:
1. Shorecrest (Audrina Parsons, Mia Halset, Gigi Garbaccio, Liza Whorley) 4:17.40
2. Meadowdale (Nina Anderson, Elizabeth Georgen, Leyna Ball, Dylan Buechler-Flack) 4:25.24
3. Shorecrest (Ellery Craig Sundine, Avery Leptich, Anya Scott, Lauren Reeves) 4:44.25
Lynnwood next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Oct. 9; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Meadowdale next meet: vs Jackson and Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Oct.14; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Girls Soccer
Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-1
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-3-1, 5-4-1; Mountlake Terrace 1-5-1, 3-7-1
Meadowdale next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Oct. 9; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Oct. 9; 7:30 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway tied Shorewood 1-1
Edmonds-Woodway goal:
Abby Peterson
Shorewood goal:
Makenna Anderson
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-2-2, 6-2-2; Shorewood 3-2-2, 4-4-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Oct. 9; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 8-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 5-1-2, 7-1-2; Lynnwood 0-8, 0-10
Lynnwood next game: at Monroe; Thursday, Oct. 9; 7:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Lynnwood defeated Stanwood 4-3
Singles:
Victor Nguyen (L) defeated Kellan Zill (S) 6-0, 7-5
Cole Betancourt (L) defeated Oscar Cabe (S) 7-6, 6-2
Luiz Marques Peixoto (S) defeated Kaden Chor (L) 7-5, 2-6, 6-3
Tanner Perez (S) defeated Simon Huynh (L) 6-2, 6-3
Doubles:
Max Reep/Grady Lamb (S) defeated Isamu Nakano/Matthew Vu
Brandon Tran/Jaikin Choy (L) defeated Brody Siegel/Braden Thompson (S) 6-2, 6-1
Jacob Seuferling/Jayden He (L) defeated Jaden Fozard/Soren Anderson (S)
Lynnwood next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, Oct. 8
