High school sports roundup: Sept. 21, 2023

Girls Soccer

Meadowdale defeated Arlington 1-0

Meadowdale goal:

Hazel Maxwell

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-4, 2-5; Arlington 2-3-1, 3-3-1

Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Sept. 26; 7:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 5-2

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-1-1, 4-2-1; Archbishop Murphy 4-2, 5-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, Sept. 26; 7 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Stanwood 1-0

Edmonds-Woodway stats:

Janie Hanson: goal

Reilly Schindler: assist

Edmonds-Woodway shutout goalkeepers:

Meredith Eldridge and Alice Everett

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-1, 4-2; Stanwood 4-2, 4-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Saturday, Sept. 23; noon at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Everett defeated Lynnwood 3-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Everett 2-4, 2-5; Lynnwood 0-6, 0-7

Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Sept. 26; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Volleyball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-1, 4-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-4, 0-5

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday, Sept. 25; 7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Stanwood; Monday, Sept. 25; 7 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 3-0

25-23, 25-18, 25-6

Lynnwood stats:

Hannah Johnson: 10 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces

Sammy Holmer: 9 kills, 4 digs, 1 block

Makena Kaleo: 6 kills, 2 blocks

Paige Gessey: 15 digs, 4 aces

Charlie Thomas: 24 assists, 2 kills, 5 digs, 4 aces

Meadowdale stats:

Laiken Thoesen: 3 kills, 15 assists, 8 digs

Ja’elle Jenkins: 5 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace

Sofia Brockmeyer: 10 digs

Violet Dubois: 10 digs

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 4-0, 6-0; Meadowdale 2-2, 2-3

Lynnwood next match: vs Arlington; Monday, Sept. 25; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Swimming

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 118-47

Individual event top finishers:

200 freestyle:

1. Emily Lin (S) 2:15.38

2. Vivian Foral (S)

3. Rebecca Coates (L) 2:18.77

200 individual medley:

1. ​Brooke Anderson (S) 2:29.41

2. Paulina Hoff (S) 2:33.47

3. Maggie Norberg (S) 2:38.84

50 freestyle:

1. ​Alex Craft (S) 28.65

2. Mina Schreiner (L) 29.76

3. Sophia Cordova (L) 35.47

100 butterfly:

1. ​Daniel Buchholz (S) 1:08.99

2. Paulina Hoff (S) 1:11.21

3. Maggie Horberg (S) 1:11.69

100 freestyle:

1. ​Brooke Anderson (S) 1:03.11

2. Ofelia Matevosyan (L) 1:03.45

3. Natalia Martin (S) 1:12.64

500 freestyle:

1. Mina Schriener (L) 6:57.21

2. Claire Sterling (S) 6:58.36

3. Megan Chalcraft (S) 7:05.62

100 backstroke:

1. Daniel Buchholz (S) 1:08.40

2. Addy Falkin (S) 1:15.92

3. Shifa Hanchinamani (L) 1:29.78

100 breaststroke:

1. Malaina Mirabueno (S) 1:13.62

2. Rebecca Coates (L) 1:36.56

3. Vivian Foral (S) 1:23 12

Relay event winners:

200 medley:

Shorewood (Chalcraft Gallagher, Malaina Mirabueno, Maggie Norberg, Daniel Buchholz) 2:05.79

200 freestyle:

Shorewood (Brooke Anderson, Malaina Mirabueno, Vivian Foral, Emily Lin) 1:51.68

400 freestyle:

Shorewood (Brooke Anderson, Emily Lin, Maggie Norberg, Daniel Buchholz) 4:10.49

Records: Shorewood 2-1; Lynnwood 0-4

Lynnwood next meet: at Kamiak; Thursday, Sept. 28: 3:15 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 135-35

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle:

Hazel Anderson (S) 2:13.59

200 individual medley:

Aila Howson (S) 2:22.59

50 freestyle:

Owan Fralick (S) 27.21

100 butterfly:

Miranda Thompson (S) 1:02.34

100 freestyle:

Anna Bendiksen (S) 1:00.47

500 freestyle:

Quinn Whorley (S) 5:24.05

100 backstroke:

Owan Fralick (S) 1:06.28

100 breaststroke:

Avery Leptich (S) 1:19.70

Relay event winners:

200 medley:

Shorecrest (Owan Fralick, Aila Howson, Miranda Thompson, Quinn Whorley) 1:57.51

200 freestyle:

Shorecrest (Anna Bendiksen, Jaclyn Deiparine, Quinn Johnson, Clara Pettiross) 1:56.14

400 freestyle:

Shorecrest (Owan Fralick, Aila Howson, Miranda Thompson, Quinn Whorley) 3:59.55

Records: Shorecrest 3-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-3

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, Sept. 26; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Cross Country

Cedarcrest/Kamiak/Lynnwood

at McCormick Park

4000 meters

Boys Team Scores:

1. Kamiak 19

2. Cedarcrest 45

3. Lynnwood 76

Boys top individual finishers:

1. Colin Wear (K) 13:24

2. Braden Watkins (K) 13:35

3. Will Lesyna (K) 13:35

4. Nate Bergman (C) 13:38

5. Brooks Sammarco (C) 13:42

Top Lynnwood individual finishers:

16. Richard Choy 15:15

17. Kale Solomon 15:15

19. Matias Andry 15:26

Girls Team Scores:

1. Kamiak 20

2. Cedarcrest 53

3. Lynnwood 64

Girls top individual finishers:

1. Lydia Swenson (C) 15:53.12

2. Bella Hasan (K) 15:53

3. Molly Lesyna (K) 16:13

4. Jaxin Holloway (K) 17:31

5. Chloe Bundy (K) 17:34

Lynnwood top finishers:

9. Alice Tyler 18:20

18. Isabel Harris 19:56

19. Addison Worthington 19:58

20. Barbara Ramirez-Garcia 20:55

24. Kiersten Miller 21:40

25. Venus Hernandez 21:51

Lynnwood next meet: vs Marysville Pilchuck/Monroe/Shorecrest; Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Monroe High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits