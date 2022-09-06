High school sports roundup: Week 1 football results

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 15-8
The Mavericks took an 8-6 lead into halftime however a Shorecrest safety tied the game in the 3rd quarter and a Scots touchdown in the 4th quarter proved to be the winning score.
Marysville Pilchuck defeated Edmonds-Woodway 20-16
No details reported
We covered the two other football games in photo/story roundups Sept. 3::
Here are this week’s varsity football games involving Edmonds School District teams. All four games are scheduled for Friday, Sept. 9.
Bellingham vs. Meadowdale 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Mountlake Terrace vs. Snohomish 7 p.m. at Snohomish Veteran’s Memorial Stadium
Lynnwood vs. Shorewood 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Kamiak vs. Edmonds-Woodway 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.