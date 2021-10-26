High school sports roundup: Wesco 3A South boys tennis tournament results

The 3A District 1 boys tennis tournament is scheduled to take place Oct. 26-27 as Skagit Valley College in Mount Vernon. Twelve singles players and 12 doubles teams qualified for the tournament and the top four in each bracket will advance to the state championship tournament scheduled for May 2022.

Results of the Wesco 3A South Tennis Tournament Oct. 20-21. (Schools eligible: Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace, Shorecrest and Shorewood). Top four singles and top four doubles advanced to this week’s district tournament.

Singles

Russell Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) Steven Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) Zaid Khan (Shorecrest) Yili Berisha (Meadowdale)

Doubles