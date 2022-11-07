High schooll sports roundup for Nov. 4-5, 2022

Friday, Nov. 4

Football (non-playoffs)

Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 33-6

The Hawks ended their season with a winning record (5-4) following a victory over the Mavericks (1-9) on Friday night at Edmonds Stadium.

Lynnwood defeated West Seattle 20-11

The Royals (2-8) finished out the season with a victory over the Wildcats (3-7) at Edmonds Stadium on Friday night.

Football (playoffs)

O’Dea defeated Edmonds-Woodway 56-20

The Irish improved to 9-1 overall on the season and advanced to the state playoffs with a Week 10 playoff win over the Warriors. Edmonds-Woodway’s season ends with a 5-5 overall record

Saturday, Nov. 5

Cross Country 3A State Championships

Saturday- Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco

Boys Team Results

Edmonds-Woodway 19th place

Boys individual results:

79th- Luke Blomberg (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:27

92nd- Carter Middleton (Mountlake Terrace) 17:36

104th- John Patterson (Meadowdale) 17:42

113th- Elisha Einfeld (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:45

138th- Kai Ushikubo (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:58

139th- Ciaran Brennan (Edmonds-Woodway) 18:00

141st- Mark Tiersma (Mountlake Terrace) 18:01

155th- Jackson Marti (Meadowdale) 18:16

173rd- Jake Thompson (Edmonds-Woodway) 18:38

187th- Danny Loveless (Edmonds-Woodway) 19:13

188th- Tyler Huse (Edmonds-Woodway) 19:21

Girls individual results:

23rd- Payton Conover (Meadowdale) 19:33

58th- Isabel Hatzenbeler (Edmonds-Woodway) 20:34

85th- Rachel Elliott (Lynnwood) 20:51

147th- Aliah Karl (Edmonds-Woodway) 22:12

Girls swimming

3A District Championship Finals at the Snohomish Aquatic Center

Team Scores:

1. Shorecrest 388

2. Shorewood 361.5

3. Snohomish 228

4. Mountlake Terrace 208

5. Edmonds-Woodway 205

6. Meadowdale 162

7. Monroe 161.5

8. Mount Vernon 106

9. Everett 102

10. Stanwood 87

11. Lynnwood 70

12. Marysville-Getchell 64

13. Cascade 53

14. Oak Harbor 51

15. Marysville Pilchuck 12

16. Ferndale 10

Individual events featuring Top 3 finishes for Edmonds-School District swimmers:

200 Yard Freestyle: 3rd- Faith Urquhart (Meadowdale) 2:01.87

200 Yard IM: 2nd- Madeline Van Hooser (Mountlake Terrace) 2:16.98

50 Yard Freestyle: 2nd- Jeslyn Vuong (Mountlake Terrace) 24.85

100 Yard Butterfly: 3rd- Simone Bennett (Edmonds-Woodway) 1:00.17

100 Yard Freestyle: 2nd- Mya Granger (Meadowdale) 55.64

500 Yard Freestyle: 2nd- Faith Urquhart (Meadowdale) 5:26.37

100 Yard Backstroke: 1st- Simone Bennett (Edmonds-Woodway) 59.30

100 Yard Backstroke: 2nd- Madeline Van Hooser (Mountlake Terrace) 59.63

Relay Events:

200 Yard Freestyle: 3rd- Meadowdale (Faith Urquhart, Isa Corujo, Mikaela Reyes, Mya Granger) 1:46.70

400 Yard Freestyle: 3rd- Mountlake Terrace (Jenny Karlsen, Kaylyn Takeya, Katie Lombard, Madeline Van Hooser) 3:54.81

— Compiled by Steve Willits