High school sports roundup for Oct. 23-24, 2024

Oct. 23
Volleyball
Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 3-0
No details reported
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0
No details reported
Lynnwood defeated Shorecrest 3-0
Lynnwood top individual stats:
Ady Morgan: 8 kills, 12 assists, 7 digs, 4 blocks
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 5-4, 8-6; Shorecrest 2-8, 2-13
Lynnwood next match: vs Meadowdale; Monday, Oct. 28; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Boys Tennis
Wesco 3A South Tournament
at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Top five singles players and the top five doubles teams advance to the 3A District 1 tournament to be held at Snohomish High School on Tuesday October 29 and Wednesday October 30.
Singles:
Championship (both advance to 3A District 1 tournament)
Steven Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated JD Drake (Shorewood) 7-6 (10-8), 7-6 (9-7)
3rd place match (both advance to 3A District 1 tournament)
Nalu Akiona (Edmonds-Wooodway) defeated Sebastian Sanchez (Shorewood) by default due to injury
5th place match (winner advances to 3A District 1 tournament, losing player will serve as tournament alternate)
Stephen Valmayor (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Tristan Vista (Lynnwood) 6-2, 6-4
Doubles:
Championship (both teams advance to 3A District 1 tournament)
Peter Kosten/Alexander Gordon (Shorewood) defeated Riley Boyd/Elie Sheffield (Shorewood) 6-3, 2-6, 6-3
3rd place/4th place match (both advance to 3A District 1 tournament)
Arman Mkrtychev/Liam Milstead (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Zane Weber/Ashton Johnson (Shorecrest) 6-4, 3-6, 7-5
5th place match (winners advance to 3A District 1 tournament, losing team will serve as District tournament alternate)
Luca Stacey/Miles Garbaccio (Shorecrest) defeated Owen Smith/Nicholas Barushka (Mountlake Terrace) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4
Oct. 24
Girls Swimming
Lynnwood defeated Mariner 113-45
Top individual finishers:
200 yard freestyle:
1. Jocelyn Deuman (L) 2:43.70
2. Lucy Nguyen (M) 2:48.63
3. Angie Perez (M) 3:03.94
4. Tina Vo (L) 3:06.45
5. Nadya Loekito (L) 3:06.83
200 yard medley:
1. Ofelia Matevosyan (L) 2:37.53
2. Caitlin Lee (L) 2:39.17
3. Vivian Huynh (M) 3:25.89
50 yard freestyle:
1. Naomi Aquino (L) 33.01
2. Solanlly Sanchez-Solorio (M) 34.10
3. Shifa Hanchinamani (L) 34.72
4. Angelina Lam (M) 34.85
5. Acacia Yu (L) 37.14
100 yard butterfly:
1. Rebecca Coates (L) 1:13.97
2. Sophia Cordova (L) 1:41.88
100 yard freestyle:
1. Caitlin Lee (L) 1:04.89
2. Karina Linnyk (M) 1:14.50
3. Vivian Huynh (M) 1:22.19
4. Tina Vo (L) 1:22.32
5. Angie Perez (M) 1:22.95
500 yard freestyle:
1. Bella Abrahamyan (L) 7:48.12
2. Acacia Yu (L) 8:29.55
3. Naomi Aquino (L) 9:41.81
100 yard backstroke:
1. Rebecca Coates (L) 1:13.23
2. Ofelia Matevosyan (L) 1:15.39
3. Angelina Lam (M) 1:27.10
4. Lucy Nguyen (M) 1:44.73
5. Bella Abrahamyan (L) 1:50.07
100 yard breaststroke:
1. Jocelyn Deuman (L) 1:33.78
2. Shifa Hanchinmani (L) 1:40.62
3. Karina Linnyk (M) 1:45.41
4. Sophia Cordova (L) 1:47.54
5. Aisha Mbowe (M) 2:19,92
Relay winners:
200 yard medley:
Lynnwood (Caitlin Lee, Rebecca Coates, Ofelia Matevosyan, Jocelyn Deuman) 2:15.28
200 yard freestyle:
Lynnwood (Tina Vo, Shifa Hanchinamani, Sophia Cordova, Jocelyn Deuman) 2:15.76
400 yard freestyle:
Lynnwood (Caitlin Lee, Bella Abrahamyan, Rebecca Coates, Ofelia Matevosyan) 4:31.02
Meadowdale next meet: Edmonds School District Championships; Saturday October 26; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 104-81
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle:
Aida Park (K) 2:08.20
200 medley:
Olivia Garcia (EW) 2:22.52
50 freestyle:
Julia Lorenzo (K) 26.19
1 meter diving:
Kennedy Waterstraw (K) 133.05
100 butterfly:
Olivia Garcia (EW) 1:03.00
100 freestyle:
Iris Cho (K) 58.62
500 freestyle:
Janey Ryu (K) 5:26.12
100 backstroke:
Julia Lorenzo (K) 1:01.86
100 breaststroke:
Ella Jafari (K) 1:17.49
Relay event winners:
200 yard medley:
Edmonds-Woodway (Simone Bennett, Tatumn Detjen, Madison Morales-Tomas, Sydney Bates) 1:57.30
200 yard freestyle:
Kamiak: (Iris Cho, Sienna Cordoba, Aida Park, Janey Ryu) 1:48.29
400 yard freestyle:
Kamiak: (Katie Zou, Aida Park, Sienna Cordoba, Julia Lorenz0) 3:58.04
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Edmonds School District Championships; Saturday October 26; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Girls Soccer
Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 2-1
Shorecrest goals:
Kai Johnson
Bria Metcalf-Lindenberger
Meadowdale goal:
Madison Gibson
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 7-2-1, 10-3-2; Meadowdale 4-7, 7-8
Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, Oct. 28; 7:30 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-1
Mountlake Terrace goal:
Claire August (assist: Ally Villalobos Van Slooten)
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 7-3-1, 10-4-1; Mountlake Terrace 4-7-1, 4-9-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Arlington; Monday, Oct. 28; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 5-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 9-1-1, 10-3-2; Lynnwood 0-11, 0-15
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Monday, Oct. 28; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.