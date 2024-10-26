High school sports roundup for Oct. 23-24, 2024

Oct. 23

Volleyball

Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 3-0

No details reported

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

No details reported

Lynnwood defeated Shorecrest 3-0

Lynnwood top individual stats:

Ady Morgan: 8 kills, 12 assists, 7 digs, 4 blocks

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 5-4, 8-6; Shorecrest 2-8, 2-13

Lynnwood next match: vs Meadowdale; Monday, Oct. 28; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys Tennis

Wesco 3A South Tournament

at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Top five singles players and the top five doubles teams advance to the 3A District 1 tournament to be held at Snohomish High School on Tuesday October 29 and Wednesday October 30.

Singles:

Championship (both advance to 3A District 1 tournament)

Steven Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated JD Drake (Shorewood) 7-6 (10-8), 7-6 (9-7)

3rd place match (both advance to 3A District 1 tournament)

Nalu Akiona (Edmonds-Wooodway) defeated Sebastian Sanchez (Shorewood) by default due to injury

5th place match (winner advances to 3A District 1 tournament, losing player will serve as tournament alternate)

Stephen Valmayor (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Tristan Vista (Lynnwood) 6-2, 6-4

Doubles:

Championship (both teams advance to 3A District 1 tournament)

Peter Kosten/Alexander Gordon (Shorewood) defeated Riley Boyd/Elie Sheffield (Shorewood) 6-3, 2-6, 6-3

3rd place/4th place match (both advance to 3A District 1 tournament)

Arman Mkrtychev/Liam Milstead (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Zane Weber/Ashton Johnson (Shorecrest) 6-4, 3-6, 7-5

5th place match (winners advance to 3A District 1 tournament, losing team will serve as District tournament alternate)

Luca Stacey/Miles Garbaccio (Shorecrest) defeated Owen Smith/Nicholas Barushka (Mountlake Terrace) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

Oct. 24

Girls Swimming

Lynnwood defeated Mariner 113-45

Top individual finishers:

200 yard freestyle:

1. Jocelyn Deuman (L) 2:43.70

2. Lucy Nguyen (M) 2:48.63

3. Angie Perez (M) 3:03.94

4. Tina Vo (L) 3:06.45

5. Nadya Loekito (L) 3:06.83

200 yard medley:

1. Ofelia Matevosyan (L) 2:37.53

2. Caitlin Lee (L) 2:39.17

3. Vivian Huynh (M) 3:25.89

50 yard freestyle:

1. Naomi Aquino (L) 33.01

2. Solanlly Sanchez-Solorio (M) 34.10

3. Shifa Hanchinamani (L) 34.72

4. Angelina Lam (M) 34.85

5. Acacia Yu (L) 37.14

100 yard butterfly:

1. Rebecca Coates (L) 1:13.97

2. Sophia Cordova (L) 1:41.88

100 yard freestyle:

1. Caitlin Lee (L) 1:04.89

2. Karina Linnyk (M) 1:14.50

3. Vivian Huynh (M) 1:22.19

4. Tina Vo (L) 1:22.32

5. Angie Perez (M) 1:22.95

500 yard freestyle:

1. Bella Abrahamyan (L) 7:48.12

2. Acacia Yu (L) 8:29.55

3. Naomi Aquino (L) 9:41.81

100 yard backstroke:

1. Rebecca Coates (L) 1:13.23

2. Ofelia Matevosyan (L) 1:15.39

3. Angelina Lam (M) 1:27.10

4. Lucy Nguyen (M) 1:44.73

5. Bella Abrahamyan (L) 1:50.07

100 yard breaststroke:

1. Jocelyn Deuman (L) 1:33.78

2. Shifa Hanchinmani (L) 1:40.62

3. Karina Linnyk (M) 1:45.41

4. Sophia Cordova (L) 1:47.54

5. Aisha Mbowe (M) 2:19,92

Relay winners:

200 yard medley:

Lynnwood (Caitlin Lee, Rebecca Coates, Ofelia Matevosyan, Jocelyn Deuman) 2:15.28

200 yard freestyle:

Lynnwood (Tina Vo, Shifa Hanchinamani, Sophia Cordova, Jocelyn Deuman) 2:15.76

400 yard freestyle:

Lynnwood (Caitlin Lee, Bella Abrahamyan, Rebecca Coates, Ofelia Matevosyan) 4:31.02

Meadowdale next meet: Edmonds School District Championships; Saturday October 26; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 104-81

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle:

Aida Park (K) 2:08.20

200 medley:

Olivia Garcia (EW) 2:22.52

50 freestyle:

Julia Lorenzo (K) 26.19

1 meter diving:

Kennedy Waterstraw (K) 133.05

100 butterfly:

Olivia Garcia (EW) 1:03.00

100 freestyle:

Iris Cho (K) 58.62

500 freestyle:

Janey Ryu (K) 5:26.12

100 backstroke:

Julia Lorenzo (K) 1:01.86

100 breaststroke:

Ella Jafari (K) 1:17.49

Relay event winners:

200 yard medley:

Edmonds-Woodway (Simone Bennett, Tatumn Detjen, Madison Morales-Tomas, Sydney Bates) 1:57.30

200 yard freestyle:

Kamiak: (Iris Cho, Sienna Cordoba, Aida Park, Janey Ryu) 1:48.29

400 yard freestyle:

Kamiak: (Katie Zou, Aida Park, Sienna Cordoba, Julia Lorenz0) 3:58.04

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Edmonds School District Championships; Saturday October 26; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Girls Soccer

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 2-1

Shorecrest goals:

Kai Johnson

Bria Metcalf-Lindenberger

Meadowdale goal:

Madison Gibson

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 7-2-1, 10-3-2; Meadowdale 4-7, 7-8

Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, Oct. 28; 7:30 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-1

Mountlake Terrace goal:

Claire August (assist: Ally Villalobos Van Slooten)

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 7-3-1, 10-4-1; Mountlake Terrace 4-7-1, 4-9-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Arlington; Monday, Oct. 28; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 5-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 9-1-1, 10-3-2; Lynnwood 0-11, 0-15

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Monday, Oct. 28; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

