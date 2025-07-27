Hillwood Park neighborhood celebrates with Loopalooza block party

Neighbors gathered in Lynnwood’s Hillwood Park neighborhood Saturday for Loopalooza, an annual community block party, potluck and live music social event. The party is organized by neighbors on the 67th Avenue West side of “the loop” formed by 67th and 66th Avenues West in Hillwood Park.
This year’s “LTV” 1980s-themed event featured live 1980s cover songs performed by The Totally Awesome Live 80’s Mixtape.
