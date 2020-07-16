Hilton Garden Inn now open in Lynnwood

Lynnwood’s Hilton Garden Inn is now open on Alderwood Mall Boulevard.

Located at 3801 Alderwood Mall Blvd., the new hotel is just south of the Lynnwood Convention Center. According to a hotel announcement, guests will have access to the onsite restaurant, the Garden Grille & Bar, which includes a cooked-to-order breakfast buffet and a dinner menu of American-style cuisine.

For business conferences and other events, the hotel features more than 2,200 square feet of flexible meeting space that can accommodate up to 150 people, although smaller spaces are now available under current Phase 2 meeting guidelines. The hotel offers onsite catering, full banquet staff and audiovisual equipment.

Hilton Garden Inn is owned and operated by Kalyan Hospitality, based in Glen Allen, Virginia.

For more information or to make reservations, visit Hilton Garden Inn Seattle/Lynnwood or call 425-320-5905.