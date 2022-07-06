Hindi film director Gulzar at Lynnwood Convention Center Friday, July 8

The Lynnwood Convention Center will be welcoming Indian poet, author, film director and Grammy award winner Gulzar to the stage this Friday, July 8, at 7 p.m.
Known for his extensive work in Hindi cinema, Gulzar will be performing music, reading poetry and answering audience questions.
Tickets for the event range from $59-$249 and can be purchased here.
The Lynnwood Convention Center is located at 3711 196th St. S.W.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.