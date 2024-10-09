Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at Lynnwood Library Oct. 12

The Lynnwood Library invites the community to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. There will be a resources fair, music, an Aztec Ceremony, kids’ activies, loteria games, raffles and free lunch to the first 200 attendees.

The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can learn more here.