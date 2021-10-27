History of Native American schools topic of Nov. 3 presentation

November is Native American Heritage Month, and the Sno-Isle Genealogy Society invites the public to a National Archives virtual presentation Wednesday, Nov. 3 on the history of Native American schools.

The presentation will run from noon-1 p.m. Nov. 3. To register, email distancelearning@nara.gov with the subject line: Nov 3 Native American Schools

Your registration email must be received by Nov. 2 to receive the link.