Hit a brick wall with your genealogy research? Get help Nov. 13

Sno-Isle Genealogy Society is offering another opportunity for researchers to get help with their “brick wall” problems on Saturday, Nov. 13 at the society’s Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.

To make a reservation, call 425-775-6267 and leave a message — you’ll receive a confirmation call prior to Nov. 13.

Assistance will be provided by Caroll Budny, an experienced researcher who can direct your efforts. The free 40-minute session is an “in-person” appointment. The library is open on Thursdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.