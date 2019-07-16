Hit-and-run crash on I-5 tangles Tuesday morning traffic

Tuesday morning commuters faced a stronger-than-usual traffic headache when a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 5 north of Northeast 155th Street closed all northbound lanes for about three hours.

The crash led to an approximate two-mile northbound backup, and as of about 7:30 a.m. southbound traffic was backed up about 10 miles, our online news partner The Seattle Times reported.

A tweet from Shoreline Fire reported that the crash occurred at 2:45 a.m. when a hit-and-run driver collided with another car, causing minor injury to an occupant of the struck vehicle. The driver continued, then fled the vehicle near the bus barn exit off I-5, the tweet said. The unoccupied vehicle that was initially struck was then hit by a semi truck.

A driver who fled the scene is in custody, and is suspected to have been impaired, said Washington State Patrol spokesperson Rick Johnson.

The crash scene was cleared and lanes reopened around 7:30 a.m.