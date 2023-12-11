Hit the bullseye at new axe-throwing venue in Lynnwood

Lynnwood is now home to Bullseye Lane Axe Throwing, the only indoor recreational axe-throwing facility in town. The six-lane venue opened in November and is one block east of the Alderwood Mall.

“The spirit of friendly competition is what differentiates us from other games and sports,” says Lance Myers, who co-owns the business with his wife Monica. “There really isn’t a specific demographic that we’re hitting more than others — there are all kinds of people coming in, including kids as young as 8 years old and lots of older couples.”

Players have two options: They can go old school and throw axes at a traditional red-and-black bullseye on a wooden wall. Or they can use a state-of-the-art projector system that offers 18 different animated games like Monster Crush, Duck Hunter and Horde Attack. This system features interactive targets, it records where axes land, and keeps track of players’ scores.

Each lane accommodates six competitors, so Myers recommends booking multiple lanes for larger groups. Walk-ins are accepted but he encourages reservations, especially on the weekends.

“We don’t want anyone to show up and for us to not have what they want available,” Myers said.

Guidance from certified axe-throwing coaches is included with the hourly rate. They are always on hand to teach safe and proper throwing techniques and answer any questions. Bullseye follows the standards set forth by the World Axe Throwing League for safety, lane and target dimensions, and other essentials.

Bullseye also hosts team-building events, large groups and holiday parties. The venue sells bottled non-alcoholic drinks and pre-packaged snacks and welcomes food delivery from local restaurants. “We’re partnering with the restaurant next door, Chili Basil Thai Grill. They’re developing a special menu just for us, which they’ll deliver here,” says Myers.

Bullseye is located at 18505 Alderwood Mall Pkwy and is open 4-8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 4-10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday. For more information and to make reservations, visit www.bullseyelane.com.

— By Clare McLean