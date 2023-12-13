Holiday craft bazaar and vendor market in Lynnwood Dec. 15, 16

Over 80 local vendors will be selling gifts and treats Friday and Saturday at the Lynnwood Event Center, located at 3711 196th St. S.W. The fair will be open for business from noon-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The self-proclaimed “biggest holiday event in Lynnwood” boasts a variety of seasonal goodies for sale such as sports merchandise, art and clothing. The first 25 visitors of each day will receive a “swag bag” containing samples and coupons from the vendors.