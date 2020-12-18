Holiday event at Little Gym of Alderwood Dec. 19

The Little Gym of Alderwood is sponsoring a Ho Ho Ho Holiday Hello event for families this Saturday, Dec. 19, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Enjoy holiday decorated windows and displays for kids of all ages. There will be pictures with inflatable Mickey Santa or Storm Trooper (bring your camera) and candy canes.

The event will also feature a food drive for local food banks. Bring a can of food if you are able to help.

Masks and 6-foot distancing are required.

The Little Gym of Alderwood is located at 19312 60th Ave. W., Suite D, Lynnwood,