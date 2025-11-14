Holiday Festival Nov. 15-16, Young Friendsgiving Nov. 19 at St. Thomas More Parish

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!

With Thanksgiving and winter holidays around the the corner, St. Thomas More Parish in Lynnwood invites the community to two events this month: An annual Holiday Festival and Young Adult Friendsgiving.

Holiday Festival

Date and time : Saturday, Nov. 15 from 3 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

: Saturday, Nov. 15 from 3 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Location: St. Thomas More Parish, 6511 176th Street S.W., Lynnwood

Santa’s Workshop will take place in the Renggli room with other festivities in Dalton Hall. The event is free and open to all ages.

Young Adult Friendsgiving

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 19

Wednesday, Nov. 19 Time: 6 p.m.

6 p.m. Location: St. Thomas More Parish, Renggli room

A main dish will be provided, but attendees are encouraged to sign up to bring a side dish or drinks. The event is recommended for young adults ages 18 to 35.

Sign up HERE.

Learn more at the parish website.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.