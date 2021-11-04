Holiday light installation raffle supports Washington Kids in Transition

The Six Degrees Team Real Estate is hosting an online fundraiser for Washington Kids in Transition (WKIT), which helps South Snohomish County kids and families facing homelessness. If you donate $5 or more to WKIT between now and Nov. 23, you will be entered to win up to $1,600 in professionally installed holiday lights at your home.

Donate at www.sixdegreesteam.com/blog.

Donations made through 6 p.m. Nov. 23 will be automatically entered into the raffle for lights to be installed on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. One entry is allowed per person. While all donations are welcome, the winner must live in King or Snohomish County to be eligible for light installation. The winner will be announced the evening of Nov. 23 on the Six Degrees Team Facebook Page.

Your donation to Washington Kids in Transition will help provide:

-Meals for students and families

-Emergency motel stay vouchers

-Emergency food, clothes and toiletries