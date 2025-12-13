Saturday, December 13, 2025
HomeEventsHoliday spirit arrives in Lynnwood with annual Jingle Bell Breakfast
EventsHolidays

Holiday spirit arrives in Lynnwood with annual Jingle Bell Breakfast

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Chase Brooks and daughter Aliana Brooks sing “Rudolph The Rednosed Reindeer” on the karaoke stage during the Jingle Bell Breakfast.
Dillon of Lynnwood and Jason of Mukilteo wander the Lynnwood Event Center as they await their turn to sing with The Kamiak MidKnights.
Santa and Mrs. Claus are all smiles.
L-R: Mia helps Aksel (aka Rudolph) while his cousins Jack and George are assisted by Mormor Linda to address letters to Santa. (Mormor is the Swedish word for grandmother.)
Members of STRUM (Seattle’s Totally Relaxed Ukulele Musicians) practice playing Edelweiss before the breakfast begins.
Everett resident Deanna, right, admires charcuterie boards and serving trays handmade locally by Lori Berg and her husband. Lori of Berg Wood Designs says it takes six days to complete one board.
Breakfast is ready for attendees.
Tiffany paints a reindeer face on Daisy from Monroe.
The Starlight Carolers sing “Oh Christmas Tree” for the breakfast crowd.
Tracy of Edmonds shops at the Penguin Express.
Irelynn from Lake Stevens works on a project for her booth. She and her brother sold dragon eggs and original artwork.

The District at the Lynnwood Event Center hosted its fourth annual Jingle Bell Breakfast and Craft Fair Saturday.

Attendees enjoyed a holiday breakfast, made crafts, wrote letters to Santa, had their faces painted and listened to live music. Santa and Mrs. Claus were also available for photo opportunities and to hear Christmas wishes.

— Photos by Julia Wiese

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Lynnwood News

Website by Web Publisher PRO