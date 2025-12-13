Holiday spirit arrives in Lynnwood with annual Jingle Bell Breakfast

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The District at the Lynnwood Event Center hosted its fourth annual Jingle Bell Breakfast and Craft Fair Saturday.

Attendees enjoyed a holiday breakfast, made crafts, wrote letters to Santa, had their faces painted and listened to live music. Santa and Mrs. Claus were also available for photo opportunities and to hear Christmas wishes.

— Photos by Julia Wiese