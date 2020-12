As you clean up after unwrapping holiday presents, here are some tips from waste hauler Republic Services on what can be recycled, and what should be reused or tossed in the garbage can:

Gift bags: Recycle or reuse (if uncoated). Toss or reuse (if embellished).

Ribbons and bows: Toss or reuse.

Boxes: Recycle or reuse.

Wrapping paper: Recycle if uncoated. Toss if glossy or embellished.

Tissue paper: Recycle.

Cellophane: Toss.