Holly House hosts ‘Sugarland’ gala for children in need

Amid coronavirus-driven concern for gathering in public spaces, dozens gathered Saturday to celebrate the sixth annual Holly House Gala auction and support low-income Edmonds School District students. This year’s theme, “Sugarland,” invited guests to indulge in candy and other sweets while raising money for kids in need.

With community members being encouraged to practice social distancing, Holly House Executive Director Pam Martinez said she was concerned the event would be canceled. She began her remarks by offering a heartfelt thanks to those who helped make the evening possible.

“It was clear that we were supposed to go on and continue,” she said. “It means so much there are hardly words.”

Auction proceeds go to the Holly House Christmas Gift Program, which provides gifts and necessities to low-income children. The event was held in the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center.

The event’s keynote speaker, Lynnwood City Councilmember Shannon Sessions, praised the program and Martinez’s efforts to help those in need.

“I have seen the joy and grace this program has provided for so many of our local in-need families,” she said.

–Photos by Cody Sexton