Holly House to host ‘Sugarland’ Charity Gala fundraiser March 7

Holly House, which provides holiday gifts and necessities for Edmonds School District children in need, is holding a “Sugarland” Charity Gala fundraiser Saturday, March 7, from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace.

Keynote speaker is Lynnwood City Councilmember Shannon Sessions.

The event will feature silent and live auctions, a buffet, desserts and wine. Attire is semiformal, special occasion or whimsical-themed costumes. Cost is $50 per person.

For tickets, go to hollyhouse.brownpapertickets.com