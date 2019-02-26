Holly House to present Harlequin Nights gala March 9

Do you want a break from the winter blues? Get your tickets now for the Saturday, March 9 Holly House Harlequin Nights Gala at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center.

The event runs from 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 9 at the senior center, located at 23000 Lakeview Dr. Tickets are $35 a person, or buy a table for six — for $400 — to support Holly House and its work to provide holiday gifts for children in need. Buy tickets at hollyhouse.brownpapertickets.com.

The event includes:

– A live and silent auction

– A themed buffet

– Desserts and wine.

Suggested attire is semi formal, special occasion or a Harlequin costume.

Holly House serves 2,200 low-income children in 16 schools in the Edmonds School District.