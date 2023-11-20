Homage Holiday Gift Catalog benefits Snohomish County seniors

Lynnwood-based Homage, a nearly 50-year-old organization that provides critical services to more than 25,000 Snohomish County seniors and adults with disabilities each year, has launched its annual Holiday Gift Catalog.

The catalog offers various levels of donations that will provide nourishing meals, safe transportation, mental health services, and more for area seniors.

“The holiday season can be a difficult time for many seniors, especially those who are socially isolated and in need of critical assistance,” said Homage CEO Keith Bell. “Our gift catalog is an opportunity for the community to make a meaningful impact in the lives of our vulnerable neighbors this holiday season.”

Here is just an example of how your donation can make a difference:

A gift of $40 provides one-on-one mental health counseling to help seniors struggling with depression, anxiety, grief, and loneliness.

A gift of $63 provides seven warm, nutritious meals.

A donation of $35 provides 10 door-to-door round trips, helping seniors maintain their independence.

A gift of $200 will fund an urgent medical appointment, and $260 will go toward monthly utility bills to ensure seniors feel secure.

“A small donation can make a large impact,” said Bell. “Donations to our programs provide invaluable gifts to our senior neighbors, allowing them to maintain their health, independence, and quality of life.”

Donations can be made online by visiting www.Homage.org/holiday-gift-catalog-2023 and selecting the gift category.