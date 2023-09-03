Homage kicks off second annual Engage Mind and Body campaign

Hundreds visited Lynnwood-based Homage Senior Services Saturday to celebrate its second annual Engage Mind & Body campaign with an in-person kickoff.

The event featured music from Chinese senior musicians, dance for anyone feeling up to it, activities for all ages and of course, delicious free food.

Engage Mind & Body is Lynnwood-based Homage’s biggest fundraising event of the year and the nonprofit hopes to receive $75,000 by Sept. 23. All the funds raised from this year’s event will benefit seniors and people with disabilities in Snohomish County through meal programs, transportation assistance, mental health support, minor home repairs, health care coordination and more.

For three weeks this September, the challenge will track how many minutes participants do healthy activities. This is anything that engages your mind and body positively: hiking, swimming, reading, doing yoga — you name it.

Participants are encouraged to invite friends, family and neighbors to support the cause by pledging to donate to Homage for every wellness activity they complete. After registering for the challenge, participants can record their wellness minutes and share progress on Homage’s website.

