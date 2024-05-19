Homage mental health programs receive $150K from Cambia Health Foundation

During National Mental Health Awareness Month, Lynnwood-based Homage Senior Services is expanding its mental health services across Snohomish County, thanks to a $150,000 grant from the Cambia Health Foundation.

Among those receiving services is 62-year-old Snohomish County resident Jackie McCoy, who has been caring for loved ones her entire life.

“I am a giver by nature and a relatively happy-go-lucky person, but during the pandemic, I suffered greatly and fell into deep despair,” said McCoy. “I was raising my grandchild and feeling anxious, stressed and overwhelmed by all that was happening in our world. It took a huge toll on me, which led me to feel lonely and isolated. And, then, I met Nancy.”

Nancy Brosemer is a mental health programs manager with Homage Senior Services, a 50-year-old organization one of the largest nonprofit service providers for older adults and people with disabilities in Snohomish County.

“Older adults have been disproportionately impacted by the isolation of a years-long pandemic, but many do not seek mental health care due to stigma,” Brosemer said. “Plus, older adults who wish to find mental health care often hit a roadblock, such as difficulty in finding a provider that will take Medicare, or they must pay a copay that is beyond the means of many low-income older adults. For older adults who live in more rural areas of the county, the geographic isolation and limited services make access to mental health services even more challenging.”

Brosemer and Homage Senior Services provide free mental health services to people like Jackie throughout Snohomish County, the third most populous county in Washington and home to an older adult population of over 125,000.

“We are the only resource for free mental health services in Snohomish County and often the only available option for older adults experiencing depression, anxiety and grief,” Brosemer said. “In 2023, Homage Senior Services served 752 clients through our mental health programs, and the demand for our services grows daily.”

The organization provides mental health services such as:

Geriatric depression screening and five sessions of short-term counseling

Long-term counseling locator resources, including providers who accept Medicare and Medicaid

Senior peer counseling in which 30 trained older adult volunteers meeting with matched clients by phone or in person

Intensive case management for qualified clients to address barriers to independent living. This service is offered in the home.

Medication safety and mental health presentations in local meeting spots

Homage’s mental health services are available for free for Snohomish County residents age 60-plus, regardless of income.

People seeking support may call 425-290-1260 to complete a brief screening and intake. To learn more about the mental health services provided and to view the calendar of mental health services, visit Homage’s website here.

“Combating our society’s mental health pandemic is crucial,” said Homage CEO Keith Bell. “It is a critical yet costly endeavor. Our gratitude knows no bounds thanks to organizations like Cambia Health Foundation as well as our local and federal agencies who provide grants and funding to help us provide care and support to the most vulnerable among us.”

— Story and photo courtesy Homage Senior Services