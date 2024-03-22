Homage running out of federal funding for Transportation Assistance Program

Hundreds of seniors and people with disabilities may lose access to a transportation program run by Lynnwood-based Homage, an organization that provides services to over 25,000 older adults and people with disabilities in Snohomish County every year.

In 2023, $250,000 in federal funding was granted to Homage for a transportation pilot program aimed at bridging the transportation gaps between Snohomish and Index along US-2 and Monroe to Bothell along US-522. The organization has been using that funding for its Transportation Assistance Program (TAP) which aids hundreds of older adults and people living with disabilities in rural eastern Snohomish County.

For $1.75 per ride, TAP provides doorstep pick-up and delivers people to essential services, including health care, such as dialysis appointments, congregate meal sites, shopping, schools, senior centers, recreation, reliable transport to maintain employment and more. TAP also fills gaps, connecting its riders to other transportation options.

“TAP gives me independence,” said TAP rider Mike Gantala, a man with cerebral palsy who lives in rural Monroe with no designated bus routes. “Without TAP rides to my job, I would be isolated with no means to build my career, make money, form relationships with co-workers, or be a contributing member of my community. I don’t think most people understand how critical access to transportation is for people with disabilities or people living in rural areas. I have good transportation because good people and TAP make this possible for me.”

Demand for services grows

According to Homage’s manager of transportation Ian Watson, TAP ridership has shot up 128% since launching the program in July 2023.

“Typically, transportation agencies don’t service this area because it requires longer labor hours, more maintenance, and the additional gasoline to accommodate residents living in lower-density population areas. However, the needs of these communities are the same as any community,” said Watson. “Our riders have found the service to be life-altering and they depend on it for their independence and livelihoods.”

The additional federal funding to operate this rural route is slated to run out in May 2024.

“Simply put, passenger ride demand exceeds the funding,” said Watson. “While the route in this rural area will still operate, we will have to reduce the number of rides we offer. Support is needed now to bridge the gap as we apply for additional Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) funding that would not come until July 2025.”

Homage is seeking support from the community as it seeks $144,000 over 12 months while they pursue additional government funding.

Homage Director Juli Rose called the funding a “game changer” for the region and its people.

“In order to keep the route and ridership at its current operating level, it costs $12,000 per month to run,” said Rose. “We know that is such a tall order to tackle. Our hope in raising awareness of this critical need is that area businesses, corporations and the community will donate as they can.”

To donate or learn more about Homage, visit their website here.