Homage Senior Services sells Lynnwood building, will move to Everett

Homage Senior Services is moving to Everett after selling its Lynnwood headquarters – located in the former Wight’s Nursery Building at 5026 196th St. S.W. –in April for $11 million. The sales price is almost double what Homage paid for the building in 2017. City permit records show plans for a 25,200 square-foot Asian buffet in the space.

Homage plans to continue business as usual through the move, Interim CEO Juli Rose said Monday.

“While our physical address is changing, our mission remains the same: to ensure older adults and people with disabilities receive the care, connection, and the respect they deserve,” Rose said. “During the move, all Homage programs and services will continue with limited interruption.”

Homage is a nonprofit organization serving seniors and people with disabilities in Snohomish County for over 50 years. The organization offers food and health and wellness services, home repairs, social services and transportation to more than 25,000 people each year.

According to Snohomish County property records, Homage sold its Lynnwood site to Bellevue-based Big Tree LLC. King County records tie the company to an individual named Dong Lin, the owner of Ascend Buffet. Big Tree is also registered in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to Nevada Secretary of State records.

Ascend Buffet will be a 25,236-square-foot restaurant seating 700 people with construction costs estimated at $2.5 million, according to design plans from November 2024. No opening date was provided and the owner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Homage is set to move 10 miles north to the former regional offices of the Boy Scouts of America (now known as Scouting America) in Everett (1715 100th Pl. S.E.), Rick Mouw, vice president of commercial real estate forRE/MAX Northwest, told Lynnwood Today. Mouw represented Homage in the sale of their Lynnwood building.

“Our new space in Everett will allow us to better serve the community with opportunities to expand programming in the years ahead,” Rose said.

The move is a major downsizing for Homage, moving from 25,700 square feet in Lynnwood to 4,600 square feet of office space in Everett at a price tag of $1.8 million. Homage purchased the Lynnwood building in 2017 for $5.8 million after Wight’s Home and Garden closed its doors after operating there since 1963.

Rose said that while Homage’s funding remains stable, it is keeping an eye on federal funding proposals.

The Scouts’ regional Mount Baker Council moved from Everett to Marysville in February. Selling the Everett office was outlined in the conditions of a $2.46 billion national sexual abuse lawsuit against Boy Scouts of America, the council’s website said. In 2023, a Seattle-based law firm filed 10 sexual abuse complaints against the Mount Baker Council.

