Come celebrate Homage’s move to the Lynnwood community and learn about the many services Homage provides to seniors across Snohomish County during a Grand Opening and ribbon cutting celebration on Thursday, Aug. 23.

Tours will be offered and refreshments will be served.

The event on Thursday, Aug. 23 will run from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at Homage Senior Services, located inside the former Wight’s building at 5026 196th St. S.W.